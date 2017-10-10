Magaya wins top award

Roselyne Sachiti Features Editor

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder Prophet Walter Magaya has been voted as the most influential young Zimbabwean under the age of 40 for 2017 by a local magazine.

The Ngoda Business 2017 Most Influential Entrepreneurs Under 40 list was released on Saturday.

The magazine, which is owned and operated by a Zimbabwe-based media company called Dindingwe Advertising, said through Planet Africa and Yadah, including as an author, the youthful preacher had been influential in sports, mining, agriculture, banking and finance, media, hospitality, real estate and manufacturing.

Prophet Magaya beat nine other entrepreneurs from different fields.

This year’s theme of the Ngoda Business Most Influential Entrepreneurs Under 40 is “Business beyond Talk, Leading from the Front”.

According to the magazine, the 2017 edition becomes unique in that it featured an additional list of exceptional Zimbabweans who did not make it in into the top 10, but are entrepreneurs to watch.

“This list, as has always been the case in the past, uses a basket of factors which all carry different weighting towards the overall score,” reads the citation on Ngoda Magazine’s website.

“Coming up with the Class of 2017 was not an easy task, sieving through hundreds of names to come up with the final 10 required much research.”

It is believed that the adjudicating team was guided by an objective validity test which included national relevance, global appeal, social impact, motivation/leadership, economic value, general influence, consistency and brand equity.

The Class of 2017 also included Mr Tinashe Mutarisi of Glascor and Nash Paints, who came second, while Chamu Chiwanza of Cernic Finance, AAG, The Shift and Simba Savannah was third.

Mr Frank Buyanga, who is associated with Hamilton Finance and African Medallion Group, was fourth, while Wicknell Chivayo of Intratrek Zimbabwe took fifth position.

Josey Mahachi who is associated with Click Africa, a Young African Leaders Initiative Fellow, and is also a Zimbabwe Investment Authority (ZIA) board member — was sixth.

In seventh position was Mr Munyaradzi Gwatidzo of Astro Mobile Africa, Technology (Gadget Manufacturer).

UK-based Pasi William Sachiti of Kar Go and Academy of Robotics/Inventorn was ranked eighth position.

Maxwell Chikumbutso of Saith Technology/Inventor was on ninth position.

In 10th place was Takwana Tyaranini of Senditoo, Ozaremit.

The magazine also recognised entrepreneurs such as Knight Ganje of H&G Advertising Group and musician Mukudzeyi Mukombe (Jah Prayzah) of JP Studios (Military Touch Movement).

Ruby Lynn Laynet, associated with Ruby Lyn Make-up, and Clinton Mutambo of esaja.com also received special mention.

Ngoda Business Info Magazine is a print and online resource for business owners and potential business owners.