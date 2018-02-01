Lobel’s Bread takes over Plaza Bread

Michael Magoronga in KWEKWE

Lobel’s Bread has taken over Kwekwe-based Plaza Bread in a development that is set to create more than 100 jobs, an official from one of the country’s biggest bakers has confirmed.

Lobel’s Bread has since spent $20 000 on refurbishing the bakery, which was closed last year, due to operational challenges.

The company’s public relations officer, Mr Shingi Mujaji, said in a recent interview that the Kwekwe bakery would be fully operational by mid next month.

“I can confirm that Takura Capital, owners of Lobel’s Bread, has invested in a totally new entity called Plaza Bread that is operating from the former Plaza Bakery factory, which had been shut down for several months,” he said.

Mr Mujaji said upon completion of the refurbishment exercise, the company intended to produce more than 15 000 loaves per day.

He said the bakery was set to create more than 100 jobs in the mining town for both skilled and general hand workers.

Mr Mujaji said the company was still finalising the deal with owners of the Plaza Bakery.

“Unfortunately, the transaction is yet to be concluded and, as such, we cannot shed more light on it (employment details), but the transaction will see the factory operating at full capacity and employing a full complement of staff,” he said.

Before its closure, Plaza Bakery had a staff compliment of around 150.