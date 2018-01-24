Liverpool dragged into a fight

CARDIFF. – Jurgen Klopp has apologised following an altercation with a Swansea fan during Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat at the Liberty Stadium on Monday night.

Alfie Mawson’s 40th-minute goal ended Liverpool’s 15-game unbeaten run in the English Premier League and the Reds boss reacted to provocation from one of the home supporters midway through the second half. Klopp insists he did not use bad language in his response to the vocal fan, but admits he should not have reacted to the abuse.

“He was shouting at me all the time. Sorry, I reacted one time, I remind myself I am a human being and not a professional manager who takes that all the time and they can say whatever they want. At one point, I said ‘please’. I had not a recorder like you so nobody taped it, nobody could hear what he said. That’s fine. That’s how it is. I have no problem with that,” he said.

“I just had one moment where I thought ‘now, that’s enough’.

“I’m not sure if we were already 1-0 down, I think we were, but it had nothing to do with it, but only enough.” He added: “He felt quite good because nobody can do anything. He is in a good position.

“I’m sure I’m not the first manager (for this to happen to). I think he’s a season-ticket holder. It’s my fault as well, I shouldn’t have reacted. But I didn’t say anything bad, only that I showed I wasn’t too happy by what he was saying all the time.” The defeat saw Liverpool fail to build on their thrilling victory over Manchester City and miss the chance to climb to third in the Premier League.

Roberto Firmino struck the post in stoppage-time and Mawson’s stunning block prevented Adam Lallana from converting the rebound. Klopp was left frustrated with the contrast in performances.

“Last weekend feels like half a year ago,” he told Sky Sports. “I’m not interested in last week. We’re frustrated, I’m angry because what we did today was not necessary. We have to learn from it. The boys have done well in recent weeks, but that didn’t help us tonight. It should feel really bad and it does feel bad.

“We lost the game in the first half, not only because we conceded the goal, but because we didn’t keep the positions we wanted to be in. It wasn’t a good game in a lot of parts in the game.

“We wanted to do it differently, but it didn’t happen on the pitch. We had moments where we didn’t score and had the clearest chance in the last second, I don’t know how that didn’t go in. A point would have been OK for sure, but that was not what we wanted before the game, it wouldn’t have made the game any better.”

Klopp also blamed his players for becoming embroiled in a fight at Swansea City as they lost their unbeaten 18-match run in all competitions to the English Premier League’s bottom club. – Sky Sports.