LIVE @Rufaro Stadium: First Lady addresses ‘Super Sunday’ rally

First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe this morning addresses a church interface rally, code-named Super Sunday which is being attended by thousands of congregants from various denominations across the religious divide.

The interface rally comes after President Mugabe on Wednesday castigated fake prophets, who, because of the love of money, prophecy falsehoods to politicians who want to advance their political ambitions.

The Herald Online gives you live updates on the proceedings. Stay logged in.

10:54 - Members of various apostolic sects arrive at the venue with ZCC Ruwadzano group providing music.

10:59 - Minister of Provincial Affairs for Harare Cde Miriam Chikukwa has arrived and is dressed in white apostolic church regalia.

11:05 – Provincial Affairs Minister for Mashonaland West Cde Webster Shamu has arrived. He is looking sensational in an all white outfit.

11:17 – Cde Anastacia Ndlovu has also arrived in an all white outfit. It is an all-white rally indeed.

Churches play a crucial role in uniting people irrespective of their tribes and races.

11:34 - Archibishop Johannes Ndanga has also arrived at Rufaro Stadium.

11:39 - Apostolic sect members are still trickling into Rufaro Stadium . Meanwhile Cdes Kudzayi Chipanga and Ignatius Chombo are among the dignitaries at Rufaro Stadium so far.

11:47 - Cde Chombo takes time to greet Apostolic church leaders in the VIP tent.

12:15 - Dignitaries have now taken their seats waiting for the arrival of the First Lady Dr Amai Grace Mugabe

12: 25- First Lady Dr Amai Mugabe has arrived and going round the stadium waving at the congregants.

12:30 – National anthem under way.

12:33 – Opening prayer under way led by Bishop Mandaza.

12:35 – Religious minister Mike Mahendere and his backing group takes to the stage to perform the song, “Mwari Vanondigonera.”

12:42- Cde Shadreck Mashayamombe is the Master of Ceremony. He is now going through the introduction process.

12:44 - Provincial party leaders and representatives of the Women and Youth Leagues chant party slogans as they introduce their leadership.

12:47 – Zanu-PF Youth League secretary Cde Chipanga greets the congregants, chanting the party slogan and warning those who “see themselves ruling in dreams.”

12:50 – Cde Saviour Kasukuwere dressed in all white greets the congregants. “Pasi pasi nevanopandukira vakuru vedu,” says Cde Kasukuwere.

He now introduces the party leadership present starting with Minister Miriam Chikukwa who goes on to chant a slogan.

12:52 – Next in line is Minister Makhosini Hlongwane, dressed in a white apostolic garment.

12:53 – War veterans leader Cde Patrick Nyaruwata takes to the stand chanting the party slogan. He is dressed in a black suit.

12:54 - Minister Patrick Zhuwawo is next followed by Cde Charles Tawengwa who is also dressed in an apostolic white garment and in contrast putting on a sun hat.

12:56 – Defence Minister Dr Sydney Sekeramayi is next and followed by Dr Chombo who is clad in a brown suit with a contrasting sky-blue shirt. He chants a slogan asserting First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe’s name.

12:58 – Harare Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Chikukwa takes to the stand for her welcome remarks.

“I request that we kindly understand that President Mugabe was not anointed by people, but by God. Now go and read Exodus 23 verse 22-23…”

“VaMugabe vanoda Mwari, ndo saka vasingade zve n’anga.

“Today it is not a mistake for the First lady to come and meet the congregants.

“No man, no man will remove President Mugabe,” concludes Cde Chikukwa.

13:04 – Dr Johannes Ndanga, Life president of ACCZ takes to the podium to read the day’s verse.

Dr Ndanga introduces some of the dominations present starting with Johanne Masowe yeChishanhu, Johanne Masowe Nyeredzi Nomwe, Jekenisheni, ZCC Mbungo, Zambuko. Guta raMwari, Christ Apostolic Church, Berthsider, Johanne Masowe Jerusalem, Johanne Masowe-Vadzidzi (Madzibaba Wimbo), St.John.

Dr Ndanga reminds the congregants of the role they played in Zanu-PF’s 2013 election victory.

13:11 -”We are the ones who said the President should rule and die in office. Isu tikagadza maBishop, vatova maBishop kusvika vafa. Ini izvozvi nditori President wemachechi kusvika ndafa.

“So President Mugabe has the mandate of the people until he dies.

13:13 – There is political talk that President Mugabe and the First lady are two different people. That is very wrong to try and separate these two people. In 2014 we wanted to give the First lady a prize for standing by the President through thick and thin,” says Bishop Ndanga

13:15 – “There are issues that we as churches want. We do not want to be under the Traditional Medical Council of traditional healers. We do not want.

We want free stands as churches. churches should not be dispersed from their holy shrines unnecessarily.

“Lastly we want our apostolic leaders to have power to preside over marriages.

13:25 – Church leaders in the meantime chant solidarity messages.

13:39 – All solidarity messages are asserting Dr Grace Mugabe’s name as an important mother who has stood with President Mugabe through thick and thin, and that her leadership role should go beyond.

13:45 - Some of the solidarity messages declare President Mugabe as Zimbabwe’s Life President. The stadium is now full to capacity and people keep trickling in.

13:50 – Paul Mwazha’s African Apostolic Church is also represented here.

13:56 – Cde Hlongwane is at the podium, giving a few remarks to introduce the guest of honour, Dr Amai Grace Mugabe.

“These congregants are looked down upon in the areas they come from. They do not have better shrines. Where they have those, they are always dispersed randomly every other time.

They are therefore yearning for better treatment.

“They are those who condemn them that they worship from open spaces, but you will realize that where they have their shrines they preserve their environs.

“They also need to have access to affordable stands, Dr Grace Mugabe. These people have various ways of worshiping, and they have a role to play in the development of Zimbabwe. We can not have peace in the absence of these apostolic congregants.

14:00 – “These congregants, Dr Amai Mugabe, would like to thank President Mugabe for affording freedom of worship in this country. Please convey the message to His Excellency.

“We have here 531 denominations present. As Ministry of Sports, Recreation and Culture we would like to thank them,” concludes Cde Hlongwane, ending with a slogan.

An entertainment

14:09 – Jekenisheni Church choir has taken to the stage to entertain guests.

1418 – The Jekenisheni Group is mesmerizing congregants with a flawless performance.

14:19 – Cde Kasukuwere is back at the podium to introduce the Guest of Honour, Dr Amai Grace Mugabe. Initially the indication was she was going to be introduced by Cde Hlongwane.

DR GRACE MUGABE’S ADDRESS

14:21- First Lady Dr Mugabe rises to address the thousands in attendance and starts with slogans in recognition of the congregants.

14:26 – Dr Mugabe starts by acknowledging the presents of all denominations by name.

14:27 - “Today is your day. We must worship all the time. We have to seek God all the time. We have to understand that we sin, as a people, and that should make us seek God every time.

“We might be coming from different denominations, but the God we are seeking is one. We need to maintain peace. let us pray to God, thanking Him for giving us a leader, President Mugabe who preaches peace all the time.

14:30 – We were under the repression of the British colonial government. We do not forget therefore those who fought for this independence. We do not look at people from an ethnic perspective.

14:31 – “Hatidi kuti vanhu vatitarisire pasi. Imi vanhu vechipositori, tiri vanhu vatinokudza, Tinoda kuti muitewo zvikoro zvenyu, vana vaende kuchikoro. Knowledge is power. Kana wava nefundo, hapana anogona kukuitisa zvausingade, nekuti unenge wava nefundo.

14:32 – Dr Mugabe says people must seek wisdom from God through prayer. She says she respects apostolic congregants and that their white regalia is as white as their hearts.