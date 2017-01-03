LIVE BLOG: PRESIDENT MUGABE LAUNCHES ZEGU

March 18, 2016 Headlines, Top Stories

Updates by Simiso Mlevu and Costa Mano

We end our live updates for this event here. Please note we shall shortly be updating you on President Mugabe’s scheduled rally at Chipadze Stadium today.

1517: President Mugabe has unveiled the plaque and that ends the official proceedings at ZEGU.

1445: “Ladies and gentlemen I wish to end by congratulating you most heartily on this university…I declare the Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University officially open. I thank you,”

President Mugabe has finished his address.

1443: “Even as we struggle against each other politically, the hunger we in our party is the same hunger that is being felt in MDC so when food is being distributed everyone must get food..it doesn’t matter which party we belong to, our morals must constitute a part of our education at pour universities. Let us therefore work hard for this moral situation to improve but things as I said are getting worse…may ZAOGA be leader in this fight for moral survival so that those who get educated here don’t just think of themselves but think of others as well,”

1437: “The university should seek and seek again that useful and practical knowledge, that is knowledge that is relevant and that is knowledge that should be relevant to the needs of our country….while the present enrollment to match the size of the university it is my hope that it will keep going strong,”

1434: “I urge the staff and students to maintain the university in the same sparkling state I see now..ZEGU..is today officially opening its doors to students…it is clear that our youngest university which comes 36 years after our independence follows in the footsteps of the state and private universities. ZEGU is expected to richly benefit from the state and church predecessor universities. ZEGU should be naturally wiser in what it chooses to imbibe from the other older universities,”

1431: “ZAOGA, Forward in Faith..tine slogan imwe, we say Forward Ever, Backward Never,”

1430: “Ndozvatarwira ka, ndozvataka fira, ndozvakaitisa kuti tirasikirwe nevakasara mumasango..ndanga ndichitoti nzvimbo ino idiki…zvimwe mungade kuita agriculture, mining tokutsvagirai kwekuenda..aiwa tinofara, tati tiuye kuzovhura university inoi. Ndati ndataure izvi nemutauro wedu kuti zvipinde mumoyo zvigare zviri mumoyo,”

1427: “Zvakakanganiswa zvekuti mutengeserwe (land)….izvo tataura kare kuti mari iyoyo hamubhadhare, makabhadhara kare nemunamato…vakai,”

1426: “President Mugabe says on his side he never “kept on praying just like you did as you took it upon yourself to help yourself, we did the same we used these hands to free the country….this place you have built your university was not going to come through your prayers only but you needed people like use.”

1422: Vati ivo kwakauya umwewo murungu wekuAmerica achiti enda chidzoka wona shanda uri pasi pangu..pasi pake. Uchawana rubatsiro..vanoti vakanamata husiku whose shoko raMwari rikati kwete enda unozviitira kumusha kwako. Kuti uenda waka sungwa huro sembwa inonzi saa..kwete..saka Mwari akaramba iye akateererawo,” President Mugabe paying homage Prof Guti on coming back home after his schooling in USA.

1419: “Ndoda kutanga nekutenda Va Archbishop Guti nekundi koka kwavakaita kuti ndiuye kuzoita zvekupedzisisa kuti university yedu iende mberi…nhorowondo yehupenyu whavo ndaisaiziva.”

 1416: President Mugabe is now on the podium.107eba76-1e32-4ae8-9d9f-a822e795e633

1415: Prof Moyo invites President Mugabe to address the gathering and officially open the university.

1413: “This ceremony..is yet another milestones in the illustrious history of our education in the country. At independence in 1980 we only had one university being the University of Zimbabwe with 2 280 students, now we 10 state universities and six private universities with an enrolment of to 95 841 students and 21 874 are doing STEM. By the end of the year this number will grow to 21 universities,”

1408: Professor Jonathan Moyo is now on the podium.

1404:  She ends her speech.

1401: “The vision of ZEGU is to develop a morally upright being. Your Excellency, you have bemoaned the dearth of moral uprightness, we can assure you that as a university, we are working on addressing that,”

1358: Dr Guti narrates her journey to USA with the nhope of coming back with more money. She says there’s no donor fund that went into building ZEGU.

“ZAOGA came to fruition following an instruction from God that I teach people his word,”

1353: Prof Guti’s wife, Dr Eunor Guti, is now reading the Chancellor’s speech as he is having problems with his eyesight.

1a8986e1-cec7-4f78-ad88-63038d8e1a1f1338: Dr Mutanga thanks President Mugabe for liberalising education in  Zimbabwe resulting in the birth of ZEGU.

1333: Enrolment stands at 201 students with a staff compliment of 57. ZEGU has forged a partnership with the University of Nottingham.

1331: The university has three faculties so far. These are faculties of Education, Arts and Commerce. There are plans to introduce other faculties too. In the discharge of duties, ZEGU is guided by ZimAsset.

Some of the people at ZEGU's launch

1327: “Your Excellency, the University has two core values, Hunhu/Ubuntu and Entrepreneurship”

1326: ZEGU is a brainchild of Dr Guti and has an academic thrust of entrepreneurial development. Dr Mutanga says ZEGU will soon launch Ezekiel Guti research fund.

1325: “I dedicate myself to being a leader of ZEGU,” she says.

President Mugabe and First Lady Amai Grace arrive at ZEGU.

1324: Dr Mutanga is giving her acceptance speech and promises that she will not crumble under pressure but will rise to the occassion.

1308: Chancellor Guti is now presiding over the installation of VC Mutanga.

a664f591-9eed-496d-ac77-52f2f0350e891301: ZAOGA FIF Bindura welcomes President Mugabe with a song “VaMugabe vauya, simukai tipembere”.

1250: Professor Hope Sadza is now on the podium. She introduces Dr Sunungurai Dominica Mutanga as the First Vice Chancellor of ZEGU.

1248: The briefing is over and the official proceedings have started. Frederick Kasese is the Director of Ceremonies and he says the university’s foundation is centred in the history of the country.

Prof Guti and wife, Eunor

1213: President Mugabe is currently in a briefing with university administration.

1116: They are now touring the library together with Professor Guti and his wife, Dr Eunor Guti. From there, they will tour ZEGU computer room.

1109: President Mugabe has arrived. He is accompanied by the First Lady Amai Grace.

1046: Some of the banners here read, Welcome Baba, Welcome Amai, Baba we thank you and We love Amai.

pic2..

1034: ZAOGA congregants are having a praise and worship session as they wait on President Mugabe. Ministers and several Government officials have arrived at ZEGU for the official opening.

Carol Mujokoro entertains the gathered guests. Pictures by Simiso Mlevu

1030: ZEGU  is an institution of higher learning owned ZAOGA FIF Church.

1028: President Mugabe is today expected to officially launch the Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University in Bindura. He will thereafter address a rally at Chipadze Stadium.
  • Unkown

    Isn’t this institution on the land someone else was claimin’ is his? Saka achaita sei muface wacho? Sorry, dude.

    • martintafadzwa

      kwaaaaaks, hameno hake… imagine he waited for over 10 years and started shuparing now. maskiri ekutsvaga mari ake aya, haiwo

  • martintafadzwa

    Well done ZAOGA FIF, the most successful church to be born in Zimbabwe, having reached over 128 nations to date and today marking an official launch of a University. Uyu ndeye Mwari chaiye ka uyu

  • silent chikanda

    ndiyoka black empowerment pa Zimasset… mwana wemutema kuunganidza mari yekuvaka university yekusimudzira vechitema… knowledge is power… haiwa ndi Mwari chaiye..
    Kuminda tiriko vaGuti vakati musapusire minda muchiti ndezvaSatani… Muranda nemu Apostle is proud to be Zimbabwean…we are strengthened..
    Glory be to God…Amen

  • God is good!

    ndiani angarwe naMwari akakunda, when Jesus says yes nobody can say no hezvo tapiwa land pachena by his excellency!

  • Mobutu Sese Seko Zaire

    Guti kanenge kane mushonga chete

    • silent chikanda

      yaah.. at least you have given us a ‘barometer’ to measure your insanity… Come to Mbuya Dorcas Hospital for treatment.. Iwe uri wenyama haunganzwisisi zvomweya.. but anyway, i agree with you that this ZEGU thing is miraculous…

  • SimonPetere

    Food distribution on partisan grounds being confirmed here by the owners of Zimbabwe and it’s people

  • Ngwekazi

    Imwi munoti pataita Official Opening na President Robert Mugabe kungauye mumwe akuti land ndeyangu? Anenge akatumwa. Deal sealed. Va Guti vakati kuzvipedza mirai ndikoke mutungamiri wenyika. Zaoga is the most successful Pentecostal church in Zimbabwe. I do respect them a lot. They have opened schools, hospitals and now university, Mwari ngavakudzwe. Even uchibhadhara mari dzako unoziva unozviona zvinoitwa nemari yako although we are not supposed to follow it. May the God Almighty bless Prophet Guti. He has opened churches all over the world. Kudenga tichabvunzwa kuti wauya neyi? Hameno havo vasati vakoka hama, shamwari kana ma neighbours kuna Mwari.

  • Pastor Farie

    Makorokoto Kuna baba Guti. Mbiri kuna Jehovha…… Am loving this

  • Njodzi

    Mari yematalents was used to build the University. This is when church members work on projects each year. They alternate each year. One year it will be for the church then the following year it will be for families. You can get more information on how you can work talents from a local church. Hopefully you got a hint of how the university was built. It applies to all church building that you see for Zaoga. They are taught to work talents and support the ministry.

  • Shingi K

    Congrats gospel minister Guti. The Lord has kept you and made you to be a shining example of a Christian brother. I love that grace.

  • silent chikanda

    Hutongi hwaunoreva uhu hwakasiyana nehwema organisation kana zvikwata zve bhora… haungotambidzanwi semudzanga wefodya…kusvika Mwari vapazve mumwe mutungamiriri we mhando iyoyo…mhando yacho haiwanikwi nyore sezvaungafunge mudikani… Inenge iri ‘made in Heaven’ kkkk..kk

  • silent chikanda

    Hutongi hwaunoreva uhu hwakasiyana nehwema mamwe ma organisation kana zvikwata zve bhora… haungotambidzanwi semudzanga wefodya…kusvika Mwari vapedza mission yavo nemunhu iyeye..vopazve mumwe mutungamiriri we mhando inoenderana ne next mission…from glory to glory….mhando yacho haiwanikwi nyore sezvaungafunge mudikani… Inenge iri ‘made in Heaven’ chaiyo.

  • silent chikanda

    names like you mentioned were proposed…but they failed the test.. and the one ZEGU passed..kkkk kkkkk

  • Petros Magomazi

    Where did he make that claim? I have heard him preach many times and I can tell you now that he has never claimed what you are suggesting. It is God who heals people. The fact that you see his son’s issues should tell you that it is not about people but God. We are all praying for his son and many others who need healing and we believe that as we pray one day things will change for the better. That is our faith.

  • Petros Magomazi

    Good question and here is the answer: Normally the minimum qualification is a PhD for that post. UCT has a medical doctor as a VC. As for Prof Guti, he studied in the USA for 5 years and wrote many books and was awarded Professorship because of the books that he wrote. In academia writing books and journal papers can earn one professorship even without having a PhD as was the case with Prof Welsh and Prof Jonathan Moyo.

    • Emru Kunanti

      Good reply mface wangu. Kwete dofo iro rinozviti Remi

  • dont let this guy teach you!

    this is yet another milestones ,,,,??

  • Netsai

    @Thomas taura hako. AFM is the most corrupt Pentecostal church. Pastors busy building mansions nemari dzavanomanikidza ma cells nema appreciation. That is unholy. One day I saw a daughter of a Pastor driving a church car? That pastor ndiye life overseer weimwe province. Sorry AFM. Remove that APPRECIATION. Things are very tight for everybody. And Remember these pastors have a SALARY. FOUR ma APPRECIATIONS and ONE APPRECIATION for the wife per year. Pastor kutotora pen achiita DIARISE appreciation date. Vanotoita budget in advance. If that appreciation was done once per year tainzvisisa, kwete 5 times. Zimra tax these monies.

  • DocSambana

    Emru.. Allow me to enlighten you.. Us in academia understand that the difference is the same. A PhD is a full on research programme.. whilst a Doctorate is the same level of study and critique but is modular exam based.. so do be clear before you underrate a Doctoral level qualification… cheers.. Doc.