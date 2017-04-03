LIVE BLOG: KASUKUWERE, MAFIOS DEMO

April 3, 2017

Updates: Felex Share and Tendai Mugabe

Editor: Costa Mano

 

1257: The protesters have handed their petition to central committee member Cde Martin Mavhangira for submission to the party leadership. We also conclude our updates.

1251: Cde Shantel Mbereko, representing women, describes Kasukuwere and Mafios as thieves who got into the party in order to destroy it.

1249: “We took Kasukuwere  as a youth but he has proved to be the worst politician from Mashonaland Central. His divisive tendencies have reached the Apostolic sects and he caused chaos at Wimbo’s shrine…as for Mafios, his real job was to sell bricks and he should stick to that,” says Cde Ngwenya.

1245: Zanu-PF main wing representative Cde Jona Ngwenya says Mafios and Kasukuwere  are treating the party like a family tuck shop. He alleges that the duo has created  walls and chaos in the province.

1241: “They pretend to love Amai and President Mugabe yet behind the scenes they are plotting their own game,” says Cde Parirenyatwa.

Some of the protesters had a mock coffin for Cde Kasukuwere

1230: “Kasukuwere has created a rift between war veterans and President Mugabe as well as the First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe,” says Cde Parirenyatwa.

1229: War veterans leader in the province Cde Sam Parirenyatwa says they can’t be chased way from the party by thieves and greedy people.

1157: The protesters have gathered at the the revolutionary party’s provincial headquarters. Members of the youth and women’s league as well as war veterans are now being introduced.

1112: Mashonaland Central Youth League chairperson Cde Isaiah Karina has been arrested for trying to stop the demonstrations.

1055: An unspecified number of people have been arrested for attempting to disrupt the demonstrations.

1054: Some of the placards are written pasi nemaparallel structures…makadzingisa vanhu vakawanda mubato vasina mhosva..taramba kutongwa neG40….this (Kasukuwere) thug must go.

1050: The numbers continue swelling with people singing songs denigrating Cdes Kasukuwere and Mafios.

 

Youths toyi toying in the streets of Bindura. Picture by Wilson Kakurira

A protestor holds a banner aloft. Picture by Felex Share

1022: Scores of Zanu-PF members are also gathered at Chipadze Shopping Centre in Bindura. Cde Saviour Kasukuwere who is being accused of trying to unseat President Mugabe unconstitutionally. Kasukuwere’s half brother Cde Dickson Mafios is accused of failing to run Mashonaland Central as provincial chair. They are singing songs denouncing Cde Kasukuwere.

1019: Hundreds of Zanu-PF  youths have begun toyi toying around the streets of Bindura calling for the ouster of the party’s national commissar and  Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere and Mashonaland Central acting provincial chairman Cde Dickson Mafios.

 
  • klaiv d

    hahahahahahahah i like this entertainment. its not politics,,,,, ZAnu PF pliz be aware that those people toyi toying are nt one of you,,,, They have their own agendas,,,ndangotiwo nditaurewo

  • mhofu

    saka ma war vets aiva correct vakazvitaura kare kuti tyson ngaabaye…tikuda kuziva futi kuti mari yekuvaka 50 bed akaiwanepi

  • yowe

    Ndopaunowona kuti vanhu vakapusa and they are gullable..What difference will it make in the lives of those idiots toy toying if Kasukuwere is fired??? Are they going to get jobs? Will their prospects in life improve ??? I have no idea of the reasons of the infighting in Zanu Pf and i am sure only those involved understand what is happening.What i find disturbing is that poor people are used to push rich and corrupt peoples agendas…Zimbabweans are literate but far from being educated

    • Russy Mhlanga

      very true,but remember literacy and intelligence are two completely different things,yes the POVO can read and wright but the power to critic lies with a few.

  • Terence Muchemwa

    Someone getting arrested for trying to stop demonstrations. Some months back, others were actually getting arrested for demonstrating.

  • zimbotry

    What a circus this party has become.

  • Dzimbahwe Chivavarirwa

    Felex Share and Tendai Mugabe:

    Cde Saviour Kasukuwere who is being accused of trying to unseat President Mugabe unconstitutionally.

    Dzimbabhwe:

    How has Kasukuwere plotted tried to unseat President Mugabe unconstitutionally?
    Why are behaving like animals? Is this demonstration for the good of the party
    and the country or it is for the selfish interests of individuals. I am beginning
    to agree with the much taunted high literacy rate of Zimbabwe. Yes the majority
    are literate (can read and write) but cannot reason logically. The majority are
    driven by emotion and not by logic.

    The Sunday Mail Reporters:

    The Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central provincial executive wants National Political
    Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere fired for “plotting to topple” President
    Mugabe.

    Dzimbabhwe:

    The Sunday Mail Reporters please can you stop this street politics on our
    national paper. Plotting to topple who and install who??? That’s a very
    big accusation you have made against Kasukuwere but the foolishness of
    everything is that you have given the readers completely nothing to support
    your allegations.

    In your wisdom or is it lack of it, do you think the allegations that
    Kasukuwere tried to stop demonstrations against Sandi-Moyo and Mahoka can
    sustain a case of plotting to topple President Mugabe. Do you think
    demonstrations are the logical and formal route to register discontent within
    the party?

    The Sunday Mail Reporters:

    Cde Kasukuwere is accused of “capturing party
    structures” via candidate impositions with the ultimate objective of advocating
    for an Extraordinary Zanu-PF Congress ahead of next year’s harmonised elections
    to replace the party’s President and First Secretary, Cde Mugabe.

    Dzimbabhwe:

    You told us that Kasukuwere is accused of capturing party structures for
    whatever imaginary objective, but forgot to tell us who captured the Herald and
    the Sunday Mail and for what reason. Can the Sunday Mail Reporters substantiate
    the alleged ultimate objective for the alleged capture of party structures by
    Kasukuwere?

  • lol

    i am not sure what your doctorate is all about about but in life we were taught to say never say never coz you never know. How can you boldly declare Mnangagwa will never be president.what is your basis?

    • Dr Tichatonga k Matibiri

      l have said this a prophesy that was made long time ago maybe you did not read very well and l don’t see where my academic status is coming in

    • Dr Tichatonga k Matibiri

      i ve stated that its prophecy made long back so, l don’t see where my academic status comes in

  • fidelis

    I have said this and will repeat again: these demonstrations are not genuine. These are stage managed protests.How can people in those pictures afford to print well printed and expensive placards? I suspect a Third Force behind this. Zimbabwe has become a Cinema.

  • Nziradzemasoja

    Mai Mujuru vari ku** nekuseka!

  • Jah Man

    Whatever you are smoking surely isn’t local staff, It isn’t Malawian too…..Some real good grade……and I mean real good staff……Now you have to go to bed and stop hallucinating

  • Dr Tichatonga k Matibiri

    you think its a dream handei tione we will see who is right

  • seka memo

    zvakaoma vanhu vashe.l cant wait to read Bishop Lazarus sermon on Sunday.vachaparidza kubva munaaniko?regai tizvisei kuna Bishop.Hameni vanhu vaMwari.mubvunzo wangu ndewekuti, ko Mandi, Chipanga naMashayamombe vari kuhwa sei nhasi?ZANU chiwororo.PASI NEMHANDUUUUU.

  • Exy

    Am trying to get understanding on Tingoringo kkkkkkkk.Oh President blasts Demos….. Kkkkkk,so what’s next?