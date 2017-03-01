LATEST: President off to Singapore for medical review

March 1, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories

Herald Reporter
PRESIDENT Mugabe today left the country for a scheduled medical review in Singapore.

Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Mr George Charamba, who is also the Presidential spokesperson, said the President was expected back in the country early next week.

“His Excellency the President left this morning for Singapore for a scheduled medical review. We expect him back in the country early next week,” he said.

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko is the Acting President.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Gary WekuZviyambe

    The reason that he goes to Singapore is because he is barred from the EU. He would definitely be going to Britain instead.

  • Moe_Syzlack

    You see how Zanu now has mukonyo they don’t care about our feelings anymore. Kare vaimbonyepera vachiti official business. Now they can outright tell us kuti it’s medical. Apa the irony is not lost on these people when our own doctors are on strike because of ruinous policies of the same people. Elections? Well not to worry about that either. Mnangagwa has taken care of that. That’s why they can boast nekutidadira because they have all bases covered. Otherwise would normal people expect to be voted in after giving people 95% unemployment? Makazviona kupi?