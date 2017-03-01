LATEST: President off to Singapore for medical review

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mugabe today left the country for a scheduled medical review in Singapore.

Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Mr George Charamba, who is also the Presidential spokesperson, said the President was expected back in the country early next week.

“His Excellency the President left this morning for Singapore for a scheduled medical review. We expect him back in the country early next week,” he said.

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko is the Acting President.