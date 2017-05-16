LATEST: Politburo meeting postponed

Felex Share Senior Reporter

The Zanu-PF Politburo meeting which was scheduled for tomorrow at the party’s headquarters has been postponed.

The meeting was expected to seal the fate of the party’s national commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere.

The revolutionary party’s secretary for administration Cde Ignatius Chombo confirmed the development today.

“The meeting has been postponed and all Politburo members are being advised of the development,” he said, without stating reasons.

“We will let you know of the new date but for now there is nothing.”

Indications are that President Mugabe, who is the Zanu-PF First Secretary, has a busy schedule this week which includes hosting King Letsie 111 of Lesotho.

The Lesotho leader arrived in the country for a four day State visit which ends Thursday.