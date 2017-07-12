LATEST: MDC-T demo flops

July 12, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
Demonstrators tried to block roads by burning litter - Picture by Wilson Kakurira

Herald Reporter
An illegal demonstration called by the MDC-T Youth Assembly against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission today has flopped with many people going about their business despite a few skirmishes in downtown Harare.

The illegal demonstration was organised by the MDC-T Youth Assembly to put pressure on ZEC to institute so-called reforms before next year’s harmonised elections.

Police keep guard at ZEC HQ

Police had to fire teargas to disperse isolated groups of youths who had illegally gathered at various points in downtown Harare while there was a heavy police presence at ZEC’s national headquarters.

Members of the public scramble for water after police officers threw teargas canisters at them.

Details to follow….
  • Chapwititi

    Chihurumende ichi chine hudzvanyiriri hwakashata!!!!!!!!!!!

  • s shumba

    What kind of flop is this when ZRP has to fire tear gas to disperse people. What is the measure of success @Herald.
    ZEC (i.e. ZRP & Zanu), got the point – that is what matters

  • Judas Iscariot

    Police disrupt MDC T demonstration should be a more appropriate headline. By your own admission the youth had gathered at various points,and police used teargas to disperse them. ZANU PF youth chooses where and when they want to hold rallies,and police will be there to protect them. When it’s opposition supporters the police is there to disrupt,and attack innocent protesters. Is this Herald’s version of democracy? Why is the regime scared of electoral reforms? This is a disgrace.