LATEST: MDC-T demo flops

Herald Reporter

An illegal demonstration called by the MDC-T Youth Assembly against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission today has flopped with many people going about their business despite a few skirmishes in downtown Harare.

The illegal demonstration was organised by the MDC-T Youth Assembly to put pressure on ZEC to institute so-called reforms before next year’s harmonised elections.

Police had to fire teargas to disperse isolated groups of youths who had illegally gathered at various points in downtown Harare while there was a heavy police presence at ZEC’s national headquarters.

Details to follow….