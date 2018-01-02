LATEST: Gweru man kills cheating wife

January 2, 2018 Crime & Courts, Top Stories

hoeFreedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau
A Gweru woman died after she was struck on the head with a hoe handle by her husband who caught her with another man in their bedroom. Innocent Mujakachi (37), according to sources, found his wife, Solani Hlanganiso, in bed with another man when he attacked her and left her unconscious.

“She was rushed to the hospital where she later succumbed to the injuries she sustained from the attack,” said a source.

Acting police spokesperson for Midlands province Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed Hlanganiso’s death while in admission at Gweru Provincial Hospital last Sunday.
She said police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect husband who is still at large.

“I can confirm that police in Gweru are investigating a murder case in which a 37-year-old woman, Solani Hlanganiso, died after she was attacked with a hoe handle by her husband after he found her with an identified guest in their house,” she said.

Asst Inp Mukwende said Hlanganiso left home on 23 December 2017 during the night, saying he was going to Shurugwi, but later came back that same night only to find his wife with an unidentified man in their bedroom.

 
  • kazukuru

    Hezvo… Vakadzi vapanduka. This aggrieved man needs counselling and not Police hunt. If women want prostitution then they are free to do it away from my house, and not my bed in particular.

  • kazukuru

    This man needs help financially to fight pending court case and needs help from all men, fathers batchellors against infidelity in a family. I guess a fund should be set up and well wishers donate. If I knew his account no. I would deposit now.

  • haiwawo

    Saka waitei iyo nyika izere vakadzi? Ndiye aive gotwe renyika here mukadziyu? When she is is unfaithful, divorce her and get on with your life. Same for a husband who is unfaithful. It appears men commit intimate femicide more often than women commit viricide. If this were a man caught in a compromise situation, vakadzi vanonzi aah ndizvo zvinooita varume but when it is a woman, zvinonzi murume aive ashatirwa.

    Zvaanga aratidza hwaaifunga kuti ndihwo urume ngekuponda, wanga adii kuchimirapo ataura kuti ndiye wazviita, kwete kuita ukwara hwekutiza. Zvino izvi, jeri ramirira, ngozi yamirira (if you believe in it), and if there are children, they will be left to others to fend for them because of a lack of control. If it were permissible or normative for people to be killed for infidelity, makuva angadai akazara.

    Patsika dzedu zvinonzi unobatira gomba, woenda kumadzitezvara, wotura mukadzi, wopuwa twako. Kana uchiziva gomba racho roripiswa. Nyaya haiperi nebonda kana pfumo. Kurasa tsika, and this culture of violence ndizvo zvoitisa zvese izvi.