It’s not about the Prince: Mutasa

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Mutasa says he is unfazed by the possibility of being stung by Rodreck Mutuma, a player he dumped from the Glamour Boys squad this year, when they face Highlanders in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at Barbourfields tomorrow.

The maverick forward was one of a number of experienced players released by Mutasa.

“Rodreck is a good player. You cannot take that away from him but we are not going to Bulawayo to face Rodreck, we are going to play Highlanders,’’ said Mutasa.

“So we have planned for Highlanders and not for an individual.’’

DeMbare are praying that key defender Lincoln Zvasiya passes a fitness test.

Zvasiya missed Thursday’s training after he twisted his ankle the previous day.

The injury has left the DeMbare defence shaken following the suspension of Obey Mwerahari for accumulating three yellow cards in previous assignments.

“The doctors have been monitoring him and it seems like he is improving because he had a light training today (yesterday) unlike the previous day when he sat out completely,’’ coach Lloyd Mutasa said.

“But now he has to pass a late fitness test and we keep hoping for the best.”

Midfielder Takunda Sadiki will also not travel to Bulawayo because of family bereavement.

Mwerahari has been impressive for the Glamour Boys this year.

“He is a utility player. We used him as a central defender last year and was playing right-back when the season started this year. Such players are needed, a player who can be deployed on any position whenever the need arises.

“It’s a pity that there are some things that you do not have control over. We thought he was supposed to miss the game against CAPS United, according to the initial communication, but we have just been told he will miss this one.

“Obviously it’s a blow because this is the kind of match that you would want all your players available. You need a full strength team going into these battles, but when this happens in football you have to do with what is available,” said Mutasa.

DeMbare lost both legs against Highlanders last year. Bosso had not beaten the Glamour Boys in 10 years.

Mutasa and his men are likely to be buoyed by their Independence Cup win over the old rivals in the latest meeting at the National Sports Stadium last month.

“The matches against Highlanders have never been easy since long back, but these are the platforms where names are made. So we have been telling the players to focus on playing to their best.

“We also told them that they should expect huge crowds at Barbourfields, which sometimes could be hostile to them. It’s first time for some of the players to go there.

“As for the big crowds, I do not think it will be a problem because they played before an even bigger crowd when we beat Highlanders in the Independence Cup at the National Sports Stadium recently.

“So we are ready. We are just urging our supporters to be there for us.

“They have been supportive all along, but we need them more in Bulawayo,” said Mutasa.

Skipper Ocean Mushure is expected to lead the charge with Masimba Mambare, Denver Mukamba, Valentine Ndaba and Muroiwa, providing the needed experience. Cameroonian striker Ntouba Joel Christian is also expected to make a return to the starting line-up.

Meanwhile, the Premier Soccer League have introduced Point of Sale machines as a payment option for the big match.

PSL chief executive Kennedy Ndebele said the move was meant to enable easy access into the stadium and improve attendance owing to the current cash shortages.

“We are introducing the system to cater for our fans who are failing to attend matches because of cash shortages. The POS machines for match will be deployed at four turnstiles, these being Gates 2,4,12 and 17.

“If the system works well, we will have POS machines at all our Castle Lager Soccer matches in the future,” Ndebele said.

The PSL has been inundated with calls from football fans around the country to introduce cashless methods of payment.

The fixture between Highlanders and Dynamos is likely to draw big crowd as the two traditional rivals compete for supremacy.

Fixtures

Today

How Mine v FC Platinum (Barbourfields, 1:00pm), Bulawayo City v Black Rhinos (Barbourfields, 3:00pm), ZPC Kariba v Tsholotsho (Nyamhunga), Yadah v Chicken Inn (NSS),

Sunday

Hwange v Triangle United (Colliery), Shabanie Mine v Chapungu (Maglas), Harare City v Ngezi Platinum (Morris Depot), Highlanders v Dynamos (Barbourfields),

*CAPS United v Bantu Rovers (Postponed)