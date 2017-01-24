IT MUST HAVE BEEN LOVE, BUT IT’S OVER NOW

January 24, 2017 Sport
DOWN AND OUT . . . Warriors coach Callisto Pasuwa can only watch helplessly as his team is torn apart by Tunisia in Libreville last night. — Fifa.com

DOWN AND OUT . . . Warriors coach Callisto Pasuwa can only watch helplessly as his team is torn apart by Tunisia in Libreville last night. — Fifa.com

Robson Sharuko Senior Sports Editor
Zimbabwe . . . . . 2

Tunisia . . . . .(4) 4

ZIMBABWE’S Warriors turned on another comical defensive show on a miserable night for them as they were sent tumbling out of the 2017 Nations Cup finals, on the group stages yet again, after a first-half show from hell ensured they bowed out of the tournament in the worst manner possible.

Needing victory to, at least, give themselves a chance to remain alive in the competition, the Warriors were again a poor clone of the team that charmed the world in their opening game against Algeria and, by the 45th minute, this game was as good as over after a horror defensive show in which they leaked goals.

A number of seasoned analysts had picked the Warriors’ defence as the team’s Achilles Heel and, after conceding two goals in each of their opening two matches in Gabon, and giving away lots of chances that were not taken by both Algeria and Senegal, they showed little yesterday to suggest they had plugged those gaping holes in their leaky rearguard content on providing early Valentine presents to opponents who had not asked for such gifts.

For Warriors coach Callisto Pasuwa, this four-goal mauling provided a distressing landmark for him, personally, in head-to-head battles against Tunisian teams who appear to have perfected a way of humiliating him as his teams have now conceded 11 goals, in just three matches against sides representing that North African country.

Five years ago, Pasuwa was in charge as his Dynamos was taken apart by Tunisian giants Esperance in the second round of the CAF Champions League with the Tunisians winning 6-0 in Tunis, the biggest hiding the Glamour Boys have suffered on the continent, before they settled for a 1-1 draw in Harare.

The Warriors will also leave Gabon as the first troops to represent this country who have failed to win a match at the Nations Cup finals.

Yesterday, Pasuwa rang the changes, for the third game in a row, bringing in the fit-again Knowledge Musona, scorer of three goals as the Warriors booked their place in Gabon and whose absence was badly felt by the Warriors after a cameo show in the first game against Algeria and being ruled out of the second match against Senegal.

Kuda Mahachi, scorer of the first goal against the Desert Foxes before he struggled to impose himself against the imposing Lions of Teranga, leading to his withdrawal after just 45 minutes on Thursday night, was left out on the bench with Danny “Deco” Phiri being thrown into the fray for the final group battle.

The Warriors were overran in midfield by the strong and sleek Senegalese machine and Pasuwa appeared to prefer the muscle, which Phiri provides, to the wizardry that Mahachi gives to the team with his deft touches, deceptive movement and an eye for goal.

But all that counted for nothing as, once again, the Warriors were overwhelmed in midfield, their technical shortcomings being exposed by opponents who pressed high and in numbers, with Marvelous Nakamba missing in action for the better part of the half hour, until he unleashed a long range shot from distance which swerved away from goal, with the Tunisians having the freedom of Libreville to come at them at will.

And, after the North Africans had provided warnings on at least two occasions in the early stages of a confrontation their technical superiority dominated from the word go, they struck after nine minutes when ‘keeper Tatenda Mukuruva, badly positioned for a free-kick from range, scrambled to his right to produce an unorthodox stop and push the ball out for a corner.

From the resultant dead ball, the Tunisians decided against swinging it into the area and, instead, rolled it to Naim Sliti who tried his luck from outside the box, the ball first taking the lightest of touches from Onismor Bhasera and then deflecting off Elisha Muroiwa to leave Mukuruva stranded as the ball flew home.

For the second game in three group matches in Gabon, Muroiwa’s defensive touch had betrayed him and, while his team had survived against Algeria with the ball kissing the woodwork, with Mukuruva well beaten, this time the gods of football duly punished him as the ball, from his deflection, left his teammate stranded.

And, after Nyasha Mushekwi was harshly punished by the referee for using too much force to clear his way and only to see his effort scratch the ‘keeper and go over the bar, the Tunisians doubled their lead in the 22nd minute, their sleek touches opening up the suspect Warriors’ defence and Naim Sliti teed up Youssef Msakini who fired with authority past the exposed Mukuruva.

For a team that only needed just a draw to secure their place in the quarter-finals, this was proving as easy a stroll in the park as they will ever get and, after that goal, the Warriors’ heads dropped and, with news filtering in from Franceville that Algeria were leading Senegal at that point, this had turned into Mission Impossible.

And, in the 36th minute, the Tunisians piled the agony for the defenceless Warriors when, not for the first time last night, the rearguard was opened by some good movement by the West Africans and Hamdi Nagguez teed up Taha Khenissi, the later stealing a yard off Muroiwa to direct the ball into the bottom corner of Mukuruva’s left post.

Two minutes from the breather, Musona, who 10 minutes earlier had been unlucky when his powerful drive was touched away for a corner by the Tunisian ‘keeper, finally showed what his team had been missing in his absence as he showed beautiful skills to eliminate two defenders and then volley his effort home to reduce the arrears and give the Warriors a glimmer of hope.

But, moments later, the Tunisians poured forward and Costa Nhamoinesu was harshly punished for a foul in the area, with the assistant referee strangely providing the decision, when he should have picked out that the Tunisian forward had handled the ball before the foul was conceded and Wahbi Khazri buried the spot-kick even though Mukuruva guessed right and, on reflection, might have saved that effort.

Pasuwa introduced Tendai Ndoro, just after the break, deciding to go for broke and the Orlando Pirates man duly delivered, getting to the end of a flowing move involving Billiat and the impressive Knowledge Musona to beat his marker and toe-poke the ball home with the instincts of a gunslinger.

Ndoro’s fans, who have been calling for his inclusion in the starting XI, will have a lot to say in the brutal post-mortem that will certainly follow the events in Gabon.

But it was too little, too late, and they were again indebted to Mukuruva to make some key saves, towards the end, to keep the scoreline respectable.

Zimbabwe: Mukuruva, Zvirekwi, Bhasera, Nhamoinesu, Muroiwa, Phiri (Ndoro 45th min), Katsande, Nakamba, Billiat, Musona (Mahachi 88th min), Mushekwi
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Bvunzai

    If only Zimbabwe, through Dr John Bond Mangudya had set up a BOND WARRIORS TEAM equivalent (or 1:1) with BARCELONA or CHELSEA…then maybe our hopes were to come true and Zim was going to win the AFCON cup!

    It is said that ONLY a MAD MAN believes that he can get different
    results by doing the same things again and again. Its fact that same
    methods will bring same results. Now tell me Zimbabweans…what have we
    done differently this time (compared to the other two times) that we so
    much
    expect different results, like qualifying to the next round or even
    going to the finals? ZIFA is still in shambles…the Kit for
    the games was delayed, the send off for the players was boycotted, the
    coach, who we used because he is a cheaper option has salary arrears,
    the players have bonus arrears, the country still doesn’t have grass
    roots structures, the TALENT is still poor no one of our players can
    play for the TOP FOUR teams in the top European leagues…….my people
    why do we want to ride NDEGE YEMASHANGA….we expect better results when

    we are still doing the same things or even doing worse. We will get
    exactly the same results we got the last two times my people….this
    same principle goes with our
    economy… from GONO days and now MANGUDYA – we are still doing the
    same
    (quick tuck-shop-like fixes) but are hoping that the economy will
    improve. Our expenditure has not changed but our industrial production
    capacity has actually diminished – our exports receipts are actually
    decreasing….we haven’t yet done anything new, but we still hope and
    expect things to change…. the economy to improve…..ARE WE MAD or WE
    ARE
    MAD?

  • Musona

    Sharuko you also to blame with your asiagate ans writing half truths instead of exposing an out of depth coach you prioritize friendship with Pasuwa over the nation.go to hell

  • Zuze

    Who in their right mind thought Zimbabwe would get out of that group? Patriotism does not score goals or defend them neither.
    Our team is horrible to say the least. That we qualified is a miracle on its own. On the night against Senegal, we couldn’t pass the ball to save a drowning kid.
    As for Pasuwa, the fella is so limited its untrue. He has been exposed for all his shortcomings and there are loads of them.
    The guy is too rigid to be a modern coach.

  • Development Proponent

    We are just not yet there and need to work extra hard to develop our team. We also need to seriously look at our administration of the most beautiful game.

  • lot chitakasha

    It was a pleasure to watch the Warriors,I had not done so for a long time. The results were disappointing..execept for game 1..but glad to see the boys in action. I had hope but obviously more work needs to be done.

  • Mudhumeni

    This was a pathetic show of Afcon for Zim. The whole team was not ready for the competition.
    Fire everyone on return. In fact I suspect these guys got paid to lose. And again, who am i to judge them, anyone in their shoes could have fixed the last 2 games looking at what the economy is like.

  • Significant Watemwa

    Even nightmares end. Team horribilis. Time to start preparing for CHAN and COSAFA. I am sure this clearly exposed that cronyism does not win matches. Where to from here? Change of coaches their tenure is over and I call for disengagement. They need to regain experience at club level. Appoinment of a different coach for each national team. Continuity breeds corruption, nepotism and others like ridiculous wage demands. Each coaching department for the under 17, 20, 23, Chan, Afcon and World Cup should be different from the other. No crossovers no notes sharing. I am sure the team that played in Rwanda could have done better than this one. The footballers gained everything and the nation was left with nothing. It is also high team to look elsewhere in terms of players and leave the current squad to concentrate on their careers. In other words they are fired. Kana musina coach mondidaidza nditone team yangu kare. Ariel Sibanda, Petros Mhari, Edmore Sibanda, Ronald Pfumbidzai, Godknows Murwira, Tendai Ndhlovu, Dennis Dauda, Stephen makatuka, Muduhwa, Rahman Kutsanzira, Thabani kamusoko, Marshall Mudehwe, Donald Ngoma, Kingston Nkhata, Patson jaure, Liberty Chakoroma, Malvin Gaki, Gift Mbweti, Gurure, Mwanjali, Mpelele, Boriwondo, Winston Mhango, Xolisani Moyo, Qadar Amini, Pasca Manhanga, R Kutinyu, Chawapiwa, Zvasiya. Coaches Mapeza, Duvillard, Ndiraya, Msiska. Shungu dzandinadzo dzakaipa mheni.Kkkkk.