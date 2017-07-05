‘Hostage situation’ locks down Cape Town CBD streets

Cape Town – The entire block around the Cash Crusaders shop in central Cape Town was on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon in an apparent hostage situation. While Western Cape police had yet to provide details, it was understood that armed robbers had entered the store and not allowed staff to leave.

Police officers at the scene told a News24 reporter that no arrests had yet been made.Central City Improvement District security manager Mo Hendricks said that a SAPS task force was dealing with the matter.



Special task force members were seen filing into the store around 13:30. Hendricks said CCID officials were assisting by closing off the entire block to the public. The affected streets are Long, Strand, Loop, Castle and Riebeek. ”We want to create a safe perimeter around the scene because if a suspect gets out, they could mingle and get into the crowd,” he said.

They also wanted members of the public to be a safe distance away should something happen. Metro police were on scene to divert traffic. Paramedics were also seen nearby. This is a developing story.

More to follow. -news24.com