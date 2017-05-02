Highlanders go atop

Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Bulawayo

Highlanders ……………………(0) 1

Ngezi Platinum ……………………0

AN ill-advised substitution and a well-timed one turned yesterday’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between Highlanders and Ngezi Platinum at Barbourfields into the Bulawayo giants’ favour with victory propelling them to the summit of the table.

After bravely holding their own against Highlanders for more than an hour, Ngezi Platinum coach Tonderai Ndiraya made a double substitution in the 65th minute, taking out Qadr Amin and Dominic Mukandi for Tichaona Mabvura and Donald Teguru and also abandoned his compact 3-5-2 formation in favour of a 4-3-3 system but his world collapsed on him as the two players failed to come to the party.

Bosso coach Erol Akbay pulled out his best player on view, Allen Gahadzikwa and threw in another veteran Ralph Matema three minutes later and the whole puzzle fell into place as they started dictating the pace and it was a matter of time before the goal came.

A long clearance from the back was well controlled by Matema just a few metres from the centre line and he quickly spotted a running Prince Dube on the far side.

Dube full of running as always forced a corner off impressive centre back Byron Madzokere and he quickly took the resultant corner kick, passing the ball to impressive skipper Rahman Kutsanzira who flighted an in-swinger that was met by an otherwise off form Simon Munawa whose first time header beat Nelson Chadya in goal for the visitors.

“We thought the two guys would give us the punch like they did in our last game but it was not to be. I am disappointed with the loss naturally and I think we actually conceded a soft goal,” said Ndiraya.

Highlanders were the first to ask questions in the second minute when in form midfielder Gahadzikwa’s first time shot was fisted away by the visitors’ Young Warriors goalkeeper Chadya.

Three minutes later Ngezi Platinum were awarded a free-kick in the Highlanders half after Rodreck Mutuma was adjudged to have held Terence Dzvukamanja although the lanky forward was clearly shielding the ball but referee Thomas Masaa blew for an offside.

The visitors were again awarded another strange free-kick just outside the Highlanders penalty box and again Dzvukamanja was involved but the resultant kick was blocked by the eight men wall.

Play was to be a see saw affair with both sets of players making numerous blind passes save for Gahadzikwa who always made sure he subtracted a man every time he was in possession.

In the 23rd minute right back, Benson Phiri, who had a decent game overlapped from the right, crossed the centre line and released a running Prince Dube who however, skied his cross with three Bosso players already lurking in the box.

There was little goal mouth action thereafter save for the many free kicks that were given to Ngezi Platinum by referee Thomas Masaa until the half-time whistle although in the 30th minute play-maker Dzvukamanja handled inside the box from a Dube cross with Masaa inches away but the Gweru based referee looked aside.

Highlanders had two fouls going their way the whole day, the first one coming early in the first half while the second came in the first minute of injury time.

When the second half began it was a similar story with little action in the two teams’ final third until the 72nd minute when Highlanders defender Peter Muduwa overlapped but his speculative shot from about 30m out went wide.

“Our first half tempo was not good enough and that gave our opponents time to come to us but I think they actually came for a draw. We are happy with the win and it feels good to be on top of the table, we hope to stay there,” said Akbay.

Teams:

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Rahman Kutsanzira, Simon Munawa, Prince Dube, Tendai Ndlovu, Peter Muduwa, Tendai Ngulube, Honest Moyo, Rodreck Mutuma (King Nadolo 82nd min), Benson Phiri, Allen Gahadzikwa( Ralph Matema 68th min)

Ngezi Platinum: Nelson Chadya, Qadr Amin (Tichaona Mabvura 65th min), Byron Madzokere (Kenneth Bulaji 76th min)

Terrence Dzvukamanja, Walter Mukanga, Liberty Chakoroma, Dominic Mukandi (Donald Teguru 65th min), Keith Murera, Tatenda Mchisa, Clive Augusto, Godknows Murwira