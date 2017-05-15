Headman Zvimba buried

Walter Nyamukondiwa Chinhoyi Bureau

Headman Nyamangara of Zvimba, who died in a road accident in Banket last week, has been buried amid calls for measures to ensure vehicles slow down when approaching the town.

The Harare-Chirundu Highway passes through Banket and several accidents have occurred in the town, as there are no speed limiting mechanisms.

Speaking at the burial of Headman Nyamangara in Chiyangwa Village, Zvimba West legislator Dr Ignatius Chombo said speed restriction measures should be put in place in Banket.

“We have lost so many people in Banket because there are more people and vehicles, but speed restriction signs and mechanisms have not changed,” he said. “There is need to address that before we continue to lose more lives.”

Turning to headman Nyamangara, Dr Chombo said he was a resolute man who played a key role during the land reform programme.

“He was someone who would not deviate from agreed positions,” he said. “We worked together for about 20 years and it’s sad that he had to die in a car accident.”

Born Stanley Kurovahufa Nyamangara, Headman Nyamangara died in a head-on collision near the 91km peg along the Harare-Chirundu Road.

Also speaking at the burial, Chief Zvimba expressed concern at the rate of accidents along the highway.

He described Headman Nyamangara as a unifier.

The late Headman Nyamangara is survived by his wife Violet, 10 children and 25 grandchildren.