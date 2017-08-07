Govt pledges more irrigation schemes

Samuel Kadungure Mutare Bureau

GOVERNMENT will fund the development of 200 hectares of irrigation schemes per district across the country to improve food sufficiency and enhance household incomes, a Cabinet minister has said.

Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Minister Dr Joseph Made said the initiative to be exclusively funded by Treasury, was outside other initiatives by development agencies.

Dr Made was addressing hundreds of farmers who attended a fish and livestock field day at Plot 3 Alfa Farm belonging to Mr and Mrs Farai Mangwanda, in Makoni Central constituency last week.

Mr Mangwanda is one of the 500 farmers recently trained by the Department of Veterinary Services on animal husbandry.

The training, meant to enhance livestock productivity, is being facilitated by Finance and Economic Development Minister, Cde Patrick Chinamasa, who is also Makoni Central Member of Parliament.

Minister Made said the establishment of irrigation schemes was part of a broader Government strategy to increase food productivity and security.

He said the initiative presented more than just increased yields to the ordinary men and women in remote villages.

Dr Made said his ministry, Treasury and the Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate would spearhead the initiative that was adopted recently.

Dr Made said a technical team comprising the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development, Mr Ringson Chitsiko and his counterpart in the Environment, Water and Climate Ministry, Mr Prince Mupazviriho, had been tasked to identify, with immediate effect, the 200 hectares per district to be considered for financing by Government.

“This initiative will be exclusively funded by Government. That is our strategic irrigation direction as a country. Community has to avail locally available resources. It will require a lot of community effort to develop the irrigation project.

“These may not necessarily be new irrigation schemes but those quick-win quick-fix ones, which should enable us to produce in the coming season,” said Dr Made.

Treasury’s thrust to fund the development of key infrastructure, which enhances agricultural productivity, is set to propel the sector to be a major producer of export products and foreign currency earner.

Dr Made said the initiative came against the background of successive droughts that severely affected crop and livestock production in the country.

“This is consistent with President Mugabe’s vision to develop water bodies for future irrigation purposes. Zimbabwean companies will be selected to do the works, but take note, no one company will be given two projects.

“The strategic position by the Minister of Finance (Patrick Chinamasa) to finance development of such key irrigation infrastructure is very consistent with the strategic direction given by His Excellency the President. This project will be funded by the Government, and is outside other projects being funded by development partners,” added Dr Made.

He said in the arid and semi-arid areas sustainable agriculture could only be achieved through well planned and operated irrigation, urging the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) and Zesa to up their game.

“This now means that Zinwa and Zesa have to be on top of the situation to ensure that there is water and that electricity never fails. These are the synergies required in Government departments and institutions,” said Dr Made.

Dr Made said a Zimbabwean delegation was in Brazil to scout for irrigation and mechanisation equipment.

Zimbabwe will soon receive irrigation equipment, tractors and an assortment of equipment key for efficient livestock production and development.

Dr Made also said Government would next season sponsor 400 000 hectares of cotton.

He said production would be revived in areas that previously grew but had abandoned production of the white gold.

Funding will be through the Presidential Inputs Scheme.

“Here in Makoni District, cotton used to be grown in Makoni North and South and we want to revive production of the crop in these areas. Government will support 400 000 households with inputs equivalent to one hectare, which means we are going to sponsor 400 000ha,” explained Dr Made.

Beneficiaries are expected to sell their cotton to Cottco.

“We cannot give you inputs so that you will sell wherever you want. No, we will not allow that. We will tell you where to sell. But if you finance your own crop, then that is fine, we cannot force you to sell to us,” said Dr Made.

Dr Made said Government was working around the clock to avert shortage of maize bags.

“We know farmers are being shortchanged by shortage of maize bags. We are addressing the situation. We have a supplier from South Africa and some are being made locally.

“The first consignment arrived from South Africa recently and farmers will be given the bags for maize and other crops they want to sell to GMB,” he said.