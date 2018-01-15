FIVE-MILLION-RAND MAN . . . Chiefs, SuperSport chase Evans Rusike . . . Khama close to megabucks Azerbaijan deal

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international Evans Rusike’s stock has risen dramatically, with the highly-rated striker having a R5.5 million price tag placed on him as ABSA Premiership giants Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United have joined the race for his signature.

Chiefs, who have been keeping the former Hwange man under the radar for a while, appear to be so keen to have the Warriors forward in their ranks that they are understood to be willing to break the bank and lure him to Naturena before the end of the transfer window.

Amakhosi would also have to shake off competition from Premiership rivals SuperSport United who are also understood to be after the striker whom they are looking at as a possible replacement for Jeremy Brocke who is a prime target of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Reports from South Africa at the weekend seemed to suggest though that it is chiefs leading the race to prize away the 27-year-old striker from Maritzburg United.

Rusike has been a consistent performer for the KwaZulu Natal outfit whom he joined from Hwange in 2015, with the striker who has so far scored five goals this season being the reason why the modest outfit finished in the top eight last term.

According to South African weekly newspaper Sunday Times, the Soweto giants have stepped up their bid for the striker following a disappointing first-half of the season.

But Maritzburg United are in no hurry to let go of their most prized possession.

Rusike still has 18 months remaining on his contract and his club have placed a R5.5 million price tag on the Zimbabwean forward.

Sources close to the move indicated to The Herald last night that Chiefs underlined their seriousness to get the striker with Amakhosi Footballer manager Bobby Motaung placing a call to Maritzburg United chairman Farouk Kadodia.

“The player has not been informed of anything official yet but it seems if a deal is to materialise it will be between Chiefs and Maritzburg although SuperSport United have also tabled a good offer for him,’’ the sources said.

Although Maritzburg are said not be in a hurry to sell Rusike, sources in South Africa confided in Times Live that the striker is likely to shift base to the Naturena as early as the current window.

“The player Chiefs are interested in at the moment is Evans Rusike. Officials of both teams have met to discuss. Chiefs will have to pay top dollar because Rusike still has one year and six months to go on his contract.

“Chiefs are hell-bent on getting their target, but are trying hard to cut down the price,” said the source.

The South African Glamour Boys have been struggling in front of goal this season and they need a quick panacea to their woes. They have only managed to find the target 15 times in 17 games, which makes their conversion rate a cause for concern for coach Steve Komphela.

In fact, it is their parsimonious defence which has kept them in the game as they have managed to maintain pace with the clubs at the top of the table with just five points separating them with log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Rusike’s latest goal came last Friday night when Maritzburg United humped Ronald Pfumbidzai’s Bloemfontein Celtic 4-0 in a league match at Harry Gwala Stadium.

The former Hwange and Zimbabwe Saints forward has not commented on the interests that Chiefs have shown in him, but in a previous interview in 2016, Rusike revealed his wish to play alongside his former Zimbabwe national team captain Willard Katsande.

Amakhosi are looking to bolster their attacking options and have since signed Colombian striker Leonardo Castro from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Castro was last week presented among the latest additions to the Glamour Boys including attacking midfielders Siphelele Ntshangase and Kabelo Mahlasela.

Chiefs are separated by just two points on the log standings, with the Soweto giants Chiefs sitting fourth on the table, while the KZN outfit are seventh but with a game in hand.

Rusike has played a big role in Maritzburg’s campaign and the talk of him coming to Chiefs has raised a lot of excitement among the Soweto giants’ supporters.

Although Kadodia insists that Rusike is not for sale, it could be a matter of time before Martizburg give in.

The Maritzburg chairman is understood to be trying to hold on to the striker at least until June, with the hope that Rusike’s goals could once again help them secure another top-eight finish.

“At the moment Rusike is not for sale. I don’t want to work in the world of ifs and buts. I can’t talk about something that is not there. We can’t talk about Rusike now unless we get a firm offer from any club,” Kadodia said.

While Rusike, who has previously been a target of Orlando Pirates could be heading to Chiefs in his first major break, his compatriot and Warriors teammate Khama Billiat could finally get a chance to move to Europe amid revelations that the talented forward has edged closer to a switch to Azerbaijan club Qarabag Agdam.

Billiat has steadfastly declined to extend his stay at Mamelodi Sundowns and it is understood that coach Pitso Mosimane, sensing the Warriors international’s imminent move, has recently frozen him out of his team.

Billiat’s future has for several months been a subject of speculation ahead of the expiry of his contract in June this year.

The former Ajax Cape Town man — who has been linked with a number of European clubs — wants a move away from the former ABSA league champions.

Despite being also linked with a switch to Bidvest Wits, Billiat’s handlers have reportedly insisted that the forward will only move to a club outside South Africa with Qarabag set to pay him a net monthly salary of around R500 000.

Sundowns’ asking price for Billiat has been pegged at US$2,5 million, but the European club have been in negotiations for a reduced fee.

While Rusike and Billiat’s deals appear to be almost certain, it is not the same story for clubless former Zimbabwe goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva.

The former Dynamos goalminder was released by Cape Town City after spending a whole season playing in the South African reserve league.

Mukuruva is back in the country now and although Ngezi Platinum had tabled an offer for him, the young goalkeeper turned away the overtures.

There are indications that Mukuruva could follow the

route taken by his former Dynamos teammate Partson Jaure and take his career to Zambia.

Jaure has parted ways with Ngezi Platinum to join the bandwagon of regional stars that have moved to Zambia’s moneybags Buildcon Football Club.

Jaure and FC Platinum midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku yesterday completed two-year deals with the ambitious side based in Ndola.

Football agent George Deda who is representing the players confirmed that the Zambian side had bought the players out of their contracts.

Deda could not disclose the value of the deals but backed the players on their decision to go to Zambia where he believes the league is now more competitive in the region, apart from the money.

Jaure and Masuku are expected to leave for Zambia today to finalise the deals.

Masuku has been named in the FC Platinum squad for the CAF Champions League and the move would mean Norman Mapeza will have to make last minute alterations to his squad ahead of the CAF deadline tonight.

“They have agreed on the personal terms and the terms of payment. So these are done deals. The players are excited with the move.

“I think this is a good decision because Zambia are one of the powerhouses of football in the region and their league is very competitive and I can argue it could be even better than South Africa,’’ Deda said.

The Zambians are believed to be eyeing more Zimbabwean players ahead of the start of the new season as they flex their financial muscle to challenge for honours.

Buildcon are owned by businessman Moses Mubanga, founder CEO of Buildcon Investments, one of the fastest growing construction and engineering firms in Zambia.