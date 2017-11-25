FC Platinum brace for PSL history

Mukudzei Chingwere in GWERU

THE ultimate Castle Lager Premiership title bridesmaids FC Platinum are hoping to finally land their first crown, and in the process create history, at Ascot this afternoon. The country’s two big cities Harare and Bulawayo have provided league champions for more than half-a-century, the imperious domination could be brought to a halt if the Zvishavane platinum miners preserve their lead at the top.

The presence of the Glamour Boys in the title matrix is likely to have caused a lot of sleepless nights for FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza and his charges ahead of this afternoon’s confrontation with Chapungu. FC Platinum once surrendered the title to Dynamos in 2011 when it looked certain they will be crowned champions.

Mapeza, a former champion with Monomotapa in 2008, has insisted in the build-up to this afternoon’s game that they just need to focus on their game and ignore what is happening in Harare.

“The most important thing is to concentrate on our remaining game and see what happens at the end of the day. I don’t think there is anything stopping us from winning the championship, we just have to go to Chapungu and get the result. I do not want to talk about history. We cannot talk of history, we cannot talk about what happened three years ago. This is a new ball game we just have to go there with a positive mind and get a result.

“Usually I do not want to comment on other clubs but for us we know what we want as a club, like I said, the most important thing is to go to Chapungu and get a result then we are done with the championship. When I won the league with Monomotapa we won with one game to spare but now we have to fight till the end, the pressure is now a little bit different.

“It is now important for the FC Platinum family, executive, coaches and the players to remain united as we go to Chapungu,” said Mapeza. Former championship-winning striker with Motor Action Charles Sibanda, who is a doubt for this afternoon’s match, has drawn a lot of similarities from their current run at FC Platinum to when he won the championship with Motor Action, saying the key to success is to follow the advice of the coach.

“I see a lot of similarities here and when we won the championship with Motor Action, nothing is different from 2010 and we can still win the league just like we did in 2010. As players, self-motivation is important and there is need to remind each other of the importance of our mission as senior players we also need to motivate young players and guide them. We also have to listen to the advice of the coach and as long as we are disciplined we will never go wrong,” said Sibanda.

Chapungu, who many DeMbare fans are optimistic will give FC Platinum a tough challenge, have been hit by the absence of the influential duo of Ian Nyoni and Collen Kwaramba which coach Tendai Chikuni admitting it has left him handicapped.

“Every coach would like to have all his players available for selection and be able to choose a team he believes can carry the day. We have our objectives we want to finish in the top eight and it is important to get maximum points in our last game.

“Like I said we will do our best to get a result, we play for Chapungu and not anyone else. It is in the best interest of Chapungu to get maximum points and we will fight to achieve that. We want to finish the season on a high and build the foundation for next season. Our fans will also be there and we want to protect our brand,” said Chikuni.