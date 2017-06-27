Epoupa making his mark

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS assistant coach Biggie Zuze has praised in-form Cameroonian Christian “Nyakanyaka” Epoupa for working hard to justify himself as a good buy for the Glamour Boys by scoring quality goals. The forward has found the back of the net at least six times in the last nine matches. However, two of the goals against Highlanders and Chapungu, are still to be confirmed after the matches were abandoned.

Epoupa scored a special goal from a tight angle on Sunday as DeMbare edged fighting Bulawayo City 4-3 at the National Sports Stadium.

Obey Mwerahari, Denver Mukamba and defender Lincoln Zvasiya were also on target.

Epoupa, who has also scored wonder goals and demonstrated great technique in the matches against Harare City and Ngezi Platinum Stars, has earned respect from his coaches, teammates and club supporters alike.

“Great goals, great goals and I think he is now coming out of that shell. You know he is a big man and I think he has contributed a lot to the youngsters.

“They are learning a lot from him and also I think now what we want to achieve with him in the system is now beginning to show.

“I hope he will carry on scoring goals for the team. It’s good also for him as a foreigner and we are happy for him,” said Zuze.

Apart from Epoupa, Emmanuel Mandiranga has also contributed goals for the Glamour Boys who have now built momentum after they had made a slow start this year.

Dynamos stitched together their eighth win with the victory over Bulawayo City to lift themselves into fourth place on the standings with 26 points from 13 starts.

They could be on top if the PSL Disciplinary Committee rule in their favour in the case in which their clash against Chapungu was abandoned when a goalpost collapsed with DeMbare leading 4-0 at Ascot.

Dynamos have won their last five matches on the trot.

However, Zuze is concerned by the complacency which he feels is beginning to creep into their team.

“I think these boys are now seeing where we are going as a team. We haven’t reached the levels that we want yet, but we are now beginning to see the character.

“So, the most important thing is to keep them believing and to encourage them to work even harder. Somehow, when things are coming up like this complacency tends to creep into the heads of the players. We have to work on that.

“We are not looking at the championship, but in football you cannot rule out anything. In football anything can happen.

“You have seen we started off very well, I think we were playing better football, but results were not coming. But it’s a motivation for the boys who are doing the job and also, where we are, people didn’t think we could be on top as the season progresses.

“But I think we deserve to be on top and we have to maintain our composure. We have to see that fighting spirit and you know when you are on top every team that you play it’s going to be a cup final. But I think the boys deserve to be where they are today,” said Zuze.

DeMbare, however, had a setback with the injury to utility player Carlos Rusere who had replaced skipper Ocean Mushure.

Mushure is currently away with the national team for the COSAFA Castle Cup in South Africa.

Zuze said the former Young Warriors player twisted his knee and could be out for several weeks.

DeMbare also benefited from the goalless stalemate in the top of the table clash between pace-setters Ngezi Platinum and Chicken Inn.

The teams are tied on 28 points, but Ngezi are at the summit because of a superior goal difference.

Black Rhinos slipped into third place on 27 points following the 2-1 defeat to Harare City at Morris Depot.

This was the first home loss for Stanford “Stix” Mtizwa’s men this season. Missing skipper Bruce Homora and Jameson Mukombwe, who are away at COSAFA Cup, Mtizwa believes there was lack of understanding in defence.

This was only the second time in 14 games that they had conceded twice in a match with the other time being the 2-1 defeat away at How Mine last month.

“It was disappointing losing for the first time at home. Even the way we conceded, I didn’t like it. I think the communication between the ‘keeper and the back four wasn’t that good.

“We have been having a very good defence this season and I think it was all down to the understanding that defenders had struck.

“But then some of the regulars were missing. I am not trying to make excuses or to imply that those who played were not good, but I thought it also contributed. The rhythm was disrupted,’’ said Mtizwa.