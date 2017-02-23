Embrace new innovative curriculum, says President

Felex Share:Senior Reporter

President Mugabe has expressed reservations on some aspects of the new curriculum being spearheaded by Primary and Education Minister Dr Lazarus Dokora, but said on the whole the syllabus needed to be embraced because it provides solutions to the country’s challenges on innovation.He said he was not sure if Dr Dokora would be successful in introducing the teaching of Science and Mathematics in vernacular in lower grades.

President Mugabe was responding to a question on the controversies surrounding the new curriculum being implemented by Government during his birthday interview with ZBC-TV on Tuesday night.

The Head of State and Government turned 93 on Tuesday.

Said President Mugabe: “But if it is as has been reported in the press kuti tavakuenda kuma Grades One upwards, the lower part, vanoita Science neMathematics in vernacular, I am not sure kuti curriculum yakare yaimboti chii, ende angaite masyllabus here eMathematics in vernacular, kuti angaakwanise here?”

President Mugabe said he hoped Dr Dokora was not trying to introduce outlandish exercises into the country’s education system.

He said while Tanzania had succeeded in conducting all its learning in Swahili, the exercise had come at “a great expense of their English ability”.

“I am sure he (Dr Dokora) is not trying to do a Swahili exercise on part of our system,” said President Mugabe.

“They (Tanzanians) were very proud of their language, Swahili, and they were saying why not develop our Swahili and make it the language in which the learning is done.

“The French don’t have to do, you know, their study in English, they do it in their own language French, the Germans the same, so we the Tanzanians we should do the same. That was the thinking yanaNyerere vasingazive kuti, ah vanaFrance nanaGermany ndivo maoriginators of the learning and they had developed their systems over a long, longer period.

“They succeeded anyway kuTanzania, but at expense, great expense of their English ability. They had managed what others had not managed, what they had not done and I don’t think Dokora wanted to start that.”

President said holistically, the new education curriculum should be embraced, with teachers being at the forefront of advancing it, saying he was yet to establish the reasons why most teachers were opposed to it.

“I suppose Cde Dokora wants some innovation,” said President Mugabe. “I don’t know, I would want to know why almost all the teachers elsewhere or most of them are opposed to what they conceive to be the new system, but to us his explanations were quite simple.

“He wanted first, don’t forget, he is the first one to want vana vane four years kuti vachiri kubva muma crèche vaende into the formal system and that meant, of course, working out a curriculum for them.”

President Mugabe said the country’s school curriculum should be able to absorb developments taking place in information and communication technology.

He said pupils should not over rely on gadgets being brought by technological changes.

President Mugabe, who is a former teacher said: “I think our education should be open. It should be open, tive neability to absorb, you know, especially developments taking place in the ICT world and our curriculum, it should not remain backward.

“If you went to ask my boys to recite three times table or four times table, five times table, 12 times table vanongonotora computer, you see, whereas isusu taiita by head up to 12 times table, sometimes to 13 times table uchiziva kuti 12×12 it’s 144.

“Zvino ava vakomana vanhasi it’s just computer. I don’t know which is better, but I think there is damage being done to the intellect by the gadgets.”

Government is introducing a new curriculum to align education with psychomotor training and life skills that are lacking in the present highly academic system.

The curriculum focuses on orientation such as financial literacy, entrepreneurship and information communication technology literacy and will lean more towards science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

President Mugabe said Dr Dokora had disputed claims that he was introducing Muslim in the country’s education system through the new curriculum.

“Akaramba yekuti anonzi Ayatollah, akati no, beard yangu iyi ndakangobvira nayo kudhara,” President Mugabe said.

“I cannot shave it off. Vamwe vachiti ah zvinonzi when you went to Iran ndokwawakabva wava muMuslim, akati no I am not a Muslim at all. I remain a Catholic.

“Ah isu tanga tanzwa kuti watova muMoslem. Saka avakutounza chiMoslem kuti anoda some Moslem prayer, akati no he is not introducing anything like that.”

Dr Dokora has also been criticised for failing to communicate effectively the new aspects of the curriculum, an aspect he acknowledged recently before a parliamentary committee.

The High Court recently dismissed an urgent chamber application by the Dadaya High School Development Committee challenging the newly established education curriculum.
  • Kuta Kinte

    We should be very careful on the timing of such national and educational experiments and according to my own personal view, such innovations/experiments should be done when our economic position is supportive. Anything to do with Zimbabwe’s children means the future of Zimbabwe. If we were at pains to achieve the goal of being the best in terms of literacy and education in Africa, we could be looking at ways and means of achieving that but since we are currently the best, why cant we focus on education with psychomotor training which focuses on an industrial thrust which we are lacking right now. We have to be honest with each other that we need our industries to rise from the dead and support our economy. My personal view.

  • Fungai

    Bob should make an executive order and stop this Dokora nonsense. He obviously has serious misgivings over the move.

    • Sipambi_263

      You may have misread HE’s statement!

  • Sipambi_263

    Some teachers, not all, are opposed because they may have to learn anew and for some this is a tall order. For others, being an educator should be accompanied by continuous learning to take care of changes in the real world!

  • Sipambi_263

    Razaro, unotaura shuwa here? I have to see it ndega because if that were the case, vaMugabe havazaimbotendera zvakadaro. PE is just one of the subjects good for our health, but I doubt the validity of your observation. NDAKANZWA kuti Physical Science has been replaced by physics, chemistry, biology. Pamwe ndakanzwa zvandaida kunzwa so those IN THE KNOW, tibatsireiwo.

  • Sipambi_263

    In short, you are saying the curriculum is good – and I agree. However certain related institutions should embrace the new curriculum as well, and that includes training institutions for various disciplines. I hope I got you right. So the Ministry of Higher and tertiary Education, the ball from the other Ministry is in your court now!

    • mpengo

      Wrong!

      I’m just stating a flow of reasoning in one case amongst many, against this experiment on our children’s future.

      It is my strong opinion that it is a horrible curriculum change that strays from foundational early childhood development to an experimental form of education that rides on hubris. It ignores well-founded principles of pedagogy that have placed alot of Zimbabweans almost everywhere in the world.

      All done to fulfill ill-informed ambitions to leave some sort of mark in an unbroken system of education.

      Today we are products of that well-grounded system that you believe is not relevant. It is only you that looks down on it, the rest of the world accepts Zimbabweans in droves

  • Zivai Ndlovu

    That we are a christian country is a bold but false statement. In our religious diversity, we are a God-fearing people as reaffirmed by the Constitution. Besides, given all the madness going on with prophets and prosperity gospel, a new curriculum on religion is long overdue so that congregants reclaim their discerning minds, critical thinking skills and sharpen decision making.

  • Sipambi_263

    By saying Minister vari kuita zviri “stupid” we may lose your contribution WekuGP. Remember the Minister is a spokesperson for work done by many people. Let us differ on points not name calling.

  • Sipambi_263

    Ngatibwerengedzeyi tione: Kana tinashe ane madomasi makumi maviri nemashanu. Tonde aine gumi chete, vana ava vane madomasi mangani pamwe chete? (25+10=35). Ah vane madomasi makumi matatu nemashanu pamwe chete! Ko “square root of nine” tinoitaura sei muchivanhu (chiShona, isiNdebele, chiVenda, etc..)? Ndibatsireivo. Pakayipa. Scientists have estimated that the Universe has about 2 billion galaxies (such as our milky way [gwara rakurumbi] and our neighbour Andromeda). Please translate these simple things for me into vernacular …. I hope it is as simple as it is in English.

  • mathew masvanganye

    The President is very frank, what i hear from his comments in general is that Lazarus Dokora must go ahead with his project. I agree. Embracing change is never easy.