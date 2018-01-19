EDITORIAL COMMENT: Police shake-up was long overdue

We report elsewhere in today’s paper that scores of senior police officers have been retired, in the biggest shake-up of the force since independence in 1980. This, indeed, signals the dawn of a new era under the trailblazing President Mnangagwa.

That such a massive shake-up has started with the police service is hardly surprising: Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police had lost public trust as they were associated with fleecing and harassing road users.

The retirement of the senior officers follows hard on the heels of Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri’s leave pending retirement. The shake-up leaves room for new brooms to sweep and introduce a new culture of policing at the Police General Headquarters.

It had become common fare for motorists and transport operators to put aside money to bribe police officers whenever they took to the road. Kombis laden with passengers were hounded with menacing spikes, endangering the lives of innocent passengers.

It had become so normal. That the mafia-like operation is disintegrating as its “dons” are being retired is cause for celebration. It is a new dispensation indeed, as police must now turn a new leaf towards serving the people and not themselves.

The police must stand guided by the Service Charter which enjoins the service to be “a people-oriented police service provider that seeks to maintain law and order towards the socio-economic development of the people”.

According to the Charter, ZRP’s core values include commitment, professionalism, accountability, transparency and integrity. It does not take much scrutiny to note that ZRP fared badly in these indices, effectively making members of the force virtual enemies of the people.

It did not come as a surprise when Zimbabweans heaved a collective sigh during last year’s “Operation Restore Legacy” undertaken by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), when the ZDF temporarily took control of some policing duties. The ZDF received widespread acclaim for the professional manner in which soldiers conducted these duties and effectively began superintending the police.

The retirement of the leadership that presided over such shenanigans truly paves way for professional and people-oriented police services. We hope other sectors stand put on notice. There is a new sheriff in town and if you are not one to serve the people, he will throw the book at you. You better ride into the sunset!
    If only ED had done the same to the cabinet Zimbabwe would have had much more hope in the future of his government

    A Spot on Editorial. These Police Chiefs were the Authors of "Rogue Policing 101″ which all junior and middle level officers had mastered so well. Unfortunately that Policing Method resulted in Public anger and hatred for Government as the employer of that Rogue Police Force. In the public eye, it was the Government and ZANU PF who were harassing them on the roads for silly things like "metallic paint yemota is too shiny". It had become a crime to be a motorist and very rewarding to be a pick pocket becoz the police had no time to police other sections of society except Motokari. The fabrication of primitive spikes marked the height of barbarism. The same people who created the Rogue Policing cannot be trusted to undo it, they had to go. Equally, there should be a purge of lower ranks including anyone with a disciplinary case of corruption and all those with lifestyles not commensurate with their incomes. All those who were in Traffic section should also go.

