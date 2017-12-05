EDITORIAL COMMENT: Cabinet has its work cut out for it

President Mnangagwa concluded the formalities of officialising his newly-appointed Cabinet yesterday by swearing-in 21 ministers. He also swore-in two deputy ministers and 10 Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs. It is important to note that the Cabinet line-up has been widely debated by Zimbabweans.

But the general feeling is that the Cabinet members have been chosen carefully and are experts in their fields. Of course, the weight on the shoulders of the new ministers is very heavy. But despite the mammoth task ahead, we urge the newly sworn-in ministers to help President Mnangagwa “hit the ground running.”

It is imperative that, like the President himself, the ministers should hit the ground running. The best way to do that is to come up with quick solutions that help alleviate problems prevailing in sectors under their portfolios. We expect the ministers to start reorganising their ministries to ensure that they gear themselves towards delivering service to the people.

There are problems affecting the economy that need immediate solutions, while others may require mid-term and long-term solutions. It is a fact that many expect the new Government to solve the cash crisis, as one of its immediate tasks. The cash crisis has seen people failing to access their money from banks, thus draining their confidence in the economy.

The cash crisis has resulted in an illegal three-tier pricing system, which has seen people forking out more for goods they could obtain at relatively cheaper prices. Those who offer cash are charged lower prices, while those who use EcoCash and bank cards have different prices that are a lot higher.

In this regard, Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa has his work cut out. We also hope that Minister Chinamasa will use the forthcoming 2018 National Budget to make a huge statement on the trajectory the economy will take.

It is equally important that the new Cabinet comes at a time the farming season is just starting. We expect Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Minister Air Marshal Perrance Shiri to immediately address the inadequacies that have been reported in the past weeks on support to Command Agriculture.

Farmers have been complaining that the movement of inputs under the programme has been too slow and threatening an anticipated good season. Air Marshal Shiri is a hands-on man when it comes to Command Agriculture, since he was the chairperson of the programme’s technical implementation committee prior to his latest appointment.

We also expect the new Government to engage international investors in line with the vision laid down by President Mnangagwa. But we are mindful of the vital role of the Diaspora. Charity must surely begin at home. It is important to realise that Zimbabwe’s economy needs funding and investment to realise a quick recovery.

What we have to acknowledge at this juncture is that we do not have enough resources to steer the ship. The good thing is that we know there are lots of firms and people out there who have funds and technologies they can bring into the country for investment.

What is important at the moment is to work on win-win packages that ensure as many investors as possible are attracted to Zimbabwe. The investment climate in the country is already conducive. What is needed to stimulate interest from investors are policies that guarantee a return on such investment, while the country also gets its fair share.

In this case, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Major-General Sibusiso Moyo has to act fast.