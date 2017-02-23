Dynamos partners Denver beverages

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS have launched their first ever branded mineral water.

The country’s biggest football club have embarked on a partnership with Denver Beverages who will package the bottled mineral water.

Kenny Mubaiwa, the Dynamos president, hailed the partnership saying it is only the beginning of bigger things to come for the club as they are also looking at opening some sports shops in Harare, Bulawayo and Gweru by April.

“We are excited to partner with Afhold management and Denver Beverages for this ambitious project which will see us producing branded mineral water.

“The water will be available both at retail and wholesale prices and we have targeted corporates and social functions as our market.

“We need some funds to sustain the club and we thought this is another way of generating funds for the team and we are not going to end here as we have plans to open sports shops in Harare, Bulawayo and Gweru by April.

“We are trying to stop piracy of the team’s regalia and we hope true Dynamo supporters will support us in this as it will help the club,” Mubaiwa said.

The mineral water will see Dynamos getting six cents for every bottle of water sold.

Afhold Investments marketing director Tafara Madhara said the project will benefit the country’s biggest club.

“We are happy to be part of this deal with Dynamos and I am hopeful that the project will rack in hundreds of thousands of dollars.