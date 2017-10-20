Dodo questions DeMbare character

Paul Mundandi Sports Reporter

TSHOLOTSHO coach Darlington Dodo has questioned Lloyd Mutasa’s pedigree to lead Dynamos to the championship and also feels the Glamour Boys are terribly short on quality among their ranks. The former Gunners assistant coach, who has coached in Botswana and South Africa, said his side were robbed of a famous win over the Glamour Boys on Wednesday when a late effort was disallowed for offside in questionable circumstances.

Tsholotsho, who were coming from a 0-3 home hammering at the hands of Chapungu, dominated DeMbare at the National Sports Stadium and were unlucky not to collect full points. Dodo questioned Mutasa’s credentials in a brutal assessment of the man who is in charge of the country’s biggest and most successful football club. “I think Mutasa lacks (something) as a coach and he is not technically (good). His team struggled and had it not been that we were denied a goal by the referee Dynamos could have easily lost it,’’ said Dodo.

“Most of the players at the team are not fit to be playing for the big institution like Dynamos. They lack zeal and passion and can’t withstand pressure. They easily wilted on Wednesday and one really wonders if they are championship material.” Dodo had predicted on Tuesday that his men would match the Glamour Boys in their backyard.

They could have won the game had referee Lazarus Dirwai not disallowed a last-minute effort from Lucky Nyathi. Dodo is the latest coach to question the DeMbare Class of 2017. How Mine coach Kelvin Kaindu was the first when his team beat DeMbare 1-0 in April at the National Sports Stadium.

Shabanie Mine technical manager, Taku Shariwa, also added his voice saying Dynamos lacked the experience needed to win the championship and only a miracle could see them being crowned champions. Harare City coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube also said both Dynamos and Highlanders now needed to look in the mirror and see if they still represented the best in local football.

“I am not afraid of Dynamos neither am I afraid of Highlanders. Those two teams are no longer as strong as they used to be,” he said.

“It’s just a badge that is worn by players that is written Dynamos and Highlanders. “I respect the institution called Dynamos. I respect their technical team and their fans, but I have a little respect for the players because very few are fit to wear the Dynamos jersey.”

In their last six games Dynamos lost 0-1 CAPS United, drew 1-1 with Highlanders, edged Harare City 2-1, drew 1-1 with Shabanie Mine and ZPC Kariba before battling for another draw with Tsholotsho. Mutasa, in most of his games, has been losing it in the second half where he fails to change tactics.

His second half shortcomings were highlighted in that 3-3 draw against CAPS United last season while this year the Green Machine also scored in the second half to win the Harare Derby at Rufaro. DeMbare rarely dominate matches in the second half of the season and on Wednesday they were given a football lesson by a lively Tsholotsho.