Demos, Kasukuwere: President speaks out •’Party has internal forums’ •‘Not that I support what he may’ve been doing’

President Mugabe

President Mugabe

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter—
PRESIDENT Mugabe yesterday urged Zanu-PF members to desist from discussing disciplinary issues in the media and engaging in demonstrations against one another, saying the party has internal forums and mechanisms to deal with errant cadres.The President, who is on record counselling against taking party and Government business to social media, spoke as he received belated birthday presents sourced by Cabinet ministers to mark his 93rd birthday at State House in Harare.

His comments coincided with demonstrations against Zanu-PF national commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere and his half-brother Cde Dickson Mafios who faced a litany of allegations from party members.

“I read in the papers, aah hanzi (Saviour) Kasukuwere is what and what, I don’t even know, there being articles Kasukuwere, Kasukuwere aah nhai VaMushohwe chii ichocho?” he asked.

“This being a member of Cabinet. If there are wrongs he has done, we have a dignified way of looking at ills and wrongdoings of all of us.

“That’s why we have the organs of the party and I was saying to the Vice President the other day that let’s remind people that we have organs starting from right down the cell, branch, district and province.

“There is no vacuum, pasina some organ, a remedial organ yekuti vanhu vagare pasi. Kana ari we cell anogarirwa pasi, kana anga ari we branch akanganisa anogarirwa pasi, kana ari we province anogarirwa pasi.

“Iyi yowe, yowe mupaper, yowe yowe mademonstrations it’s not the Zanu way, it was never, ever, ever the way of our party which has created us. This is a primitive way of doing things actually.

“We are a dignified party and if we are going to punish someone we will punish him even to the extent of dismissing him. Zvekungo zhambatata-zhambatata let’s not do it and if The Herald is to act like the opposition, richiri paper here?

“Nanga, nanga nemunhu hmm. NdiMinister, nanga nanga. Aiwa I don’t like that. Not that I support what he (Cde Kasukuwere) may be alleged to have been doing. No! But there is a method of correcting him.”

President Mugabe urged party cadres to work for the improvement of people’s livehoods instead of exerting their energies on bringing each other down.

“Let us just work for the people as they want us to work for them and as we have interpreted their needs, accepted them and evolved certain projects along principles which we believe together and we mix these with popular demands, the popular needs,” he said.

“I will not beat my chest and say this is my achievement, no! I can only do that if you will also beat your chest and say this is my achievement at which I shall say drop it, this is our achievement then the language is proper.

“Let us look at ourselves and help each other rather than want, desire to trample on each other to get each other down, doldrums and then you can say wanga achinyanya. Wanga achinyanya, zvauri kudaro, iwe hausi kunyanya here? Ngatimhanyei tichiti tazvigona, tazvigona, ndazvigona ehe kana wapihwa mission ndaigona mission iyoyo. It speaks of other people by virtue of it being a mission,” President Mugabe said.

Ambitious people within the party, he said, were affecting the implementation of programmes that benefit ordinary people.

“It is the people we are working for, ambitions should not affect that commitment we have,” he said. “It’s the ambitions of the people as I say, their needs and demands and if we have ambitions it must be to do our best meeting those needs. Humility should be a characteristic that our leadership should have.”

President Mugabe called for unity in the party, saying it was that spirit of togetherness that made Zanu-PF win the 2013 harmonised elections resoundingly.

“Let us continue always to put ourselves together and realise that comradeship is not quarrels or backbiting each other,” he said. “Comradeship should always beat us to disregard these, set them aside, put them away. If there are challenges you should sit down and discuss them.

“We should work towards satisfaction of the needs of our people. I did not work alone when the election took place. It was the election of all of us in the first place and the people had chosen because they knew who we were.

“They knew our dependability and they said aah, we give you the responsibility to work for us and carry through the programmes you showed us and we agreed in our various capacities, mine being the coordinator and leading.”
  • Bererashama

    Doubts have been expressed by many grass roots supporters that the President is frequently shielded from reality on the ground by those senior appointees who surround him. If megaphone public demonstrations are the only way to attract the President’s attention to legitimate party concerns without being filtered out by his close cloistered sycophants, so be it!

  • Mafira Kureva

    The President is very right to urge party members to resort to internal party disciplinary procedures. Zanu pf after all is a revolutionary party which fought and won a guerrilla war. It is a party founded on the basic tenets of military discipline. Indeed uncontrolled demonstrations and public bickering can easily lead to anarchy in the party. Having noted that there is need to highlight one critical issue relating to Cde Kasukuvere. He is the National Political Commissar of Zanu pf (PC). The primary responsibility of this brief is mass mobilization. It is to ensure that the party is always in a healthy state insofar as membership is concerned. The job is to mobilize, mobilize, mobilize and continue to mobilize. A look at the state of the party at present reveals a sorry sight. To begin with, out of the ten provinces, Zanu pf has elected provincial chairpersons in only three. The rest are co opted (whatever that means) Only Cde Kasukuvere can explain how this unprecedented situation has come about.There have been allegations that the National PC had a hand in the selection of these Chairpersons. Some crudely refer to these co-opted chairpersons as side kicks of the PC. The bottom line is the majority of the people leading the party in the provinces are not elected, they are imposed. These Chairpersons have in turn gone on to create structures which are heavily manipulated via imposition of candidates. The Problem with Co-opted Provincial Chairpersons is that they have no respect for the democratic culture in the party because they themselves are not products of democracy, Significantly they are seen by the generality of party members as illegitimate. The internal structures which are supposed to handle the issues alluded to by the President are sadly at present also heavily compromised.It is for this reason that the Party has during the tenure of Cde Kasukuvere seen the thousands of cadres. Inadvertently Cde Kasukuvere has been demobilizing members instead of mobilizing. It is heartening to not that the President has acknowledged that he he does not support what Cde Kasukuvere is alleged to have done. That is key. The way forward would be to start a fresh from Cell, Branch, District and have a process that will culminate in the election of Substantive Provincial Chairpersons.

  • Dr Newton Galileo Einsten

    Herald listen! Behaving like the opposition , muchiri paper here! Or is this genuine reprimanding?The one hand restraints and the other releases..And the gullible reading public including obedient pigeon holed analysts will now tell us eeeeh HE has spoken ! And did we not zhambatata against Mujuru and two weeks ago against Mahoka and Sandi ? Who therefore makes some thugs untouchable in this party? And by this HE whips all of us into capitulation and even think we owe the two thugs apologies. Forget his tormenting Wimbo! If readers by now fail to see who actually deserves louder kuzhambatata then forget ever seeing anything. Tyson go ahead and do what you please Shef!

  • fresh

    I thought his wife started the culture of demonstrations??

  • Madzbaba Whimbo

    Hahaha
    So suddenly you think we trust sekurus supposedly innocent face and clean hands gesture.
    Don’t think much of this happens without the blessing of either him or the vocal ‘Doctor’.
    With the swiftness you act on opposition demos don’t tell me these ones caught you by surprise.

    • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

      Yes, when political hyenas come closer to our political turf we will quickly unite to give then a political hiding. Unfortunately the political fools start eating foolish political breakfast, lunch and dinner, to their political demise. The good hope is that we are nearer defeating the economic sanctions and make the masses reap the benefits of our black economic empowerment trajectory!

  • Waal

    Very well articulated, but the same happened to the VP who was more than a minister and she was not protected at all???

  • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

    Your animal analogy is offside. I hope you are not referring to ZANU PF cadres. We don`t fight like the Mai Mujoy political schoolboys did. KKKKKkkki !

  • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

    Your foolish attitude is what gave our opposition fools complacency in 2013, after reading much into Baba Jukwa hogwash.You are free to continue being foolish while ZANU PF will iron out its divergent views and cleanly enter 2018 into electoral victory. Human rights includes the right to be foolish and ignorant of true political dynamics in our revolutionary party. We will always capitalize on your political folly . Where your ignorance is bliss,it folly for you to be wise.

