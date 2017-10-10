CHEETAHS BASK IN GLORY

Petros Kausiyo Deputy Sports Editor

A DAY after they touched the heavens with their qualification for the Sevens Rugby World Cup, the jubilant Zambezi Cheetahs flew back home yesterday afternoon with a vow to build on the foundation they laid at the Africa Cup in Uganda. Coach Gilbert Nyamutsamba led his men as they arrived at the Harare International Airport at 3:30pm yesterday to be welcomed by families, friends, rugby stakeholders and the Zimbabwe Rugby union trio of interim president Russell Karimazondo, chief executive Blessing Chiutare and technical director Nsikelelo “Sykes’’ Sibanda.

The Zambezi Cheetahs finished runners-up after a narrow 7-7 defeat by hosts Uganda in the Africa Cup final in Kampala on Saturday. But, more importantly, for the Cheetahs and the Zimbabwe rugby family, Nyamutsamba and his men secured one of the two slots reserved for the rest of Africa at the global Sevens showcase in the United States.

The Zambezi Cheetahs also qualified for the World Sevens Series tournament in Hong Kong. Sport and Recreation Minister Makhosini Hlongwane pledged the State’s help in ensuring the squad secures adequate preparations for their sojourn in San Francisco. Although they have been backed in this qualification campaign by brewing giants Delta, through their Zambezi Lager brand, just having the Government also fully behind them will no doubt boost and motivate the Cheetahs.

The Cheetahs qualification also comes at a time when the government through the Sport and Recreation Commission have taken steps to restore sanity in the ZRU where lack of corporate governance and failure by the national teams had somewhat become “normal business’’ in the administration. Just seven months ago the ZRU hogged the limelight for the wrong reasons amid claims that they had left the Cheetahs stranded after the Victoria Falls Sevens.

“We are very pleased with the team’s qualification. Obviously, with the state of rugby in the country it (the achievement) is something, which even the kids can look forward to. I am sure we are all aware of the problems that rugby is facing, we don’t have a league running and the ZRU needs to be better organised so that sponsors can come on board. But the success of the Sevens side will make a huge impact . . . by way of brand association it makes it a lot easier to get sponsorship and corporate partners on board. Regardless of where you are as long as you are Zimbabwean you are eligible for selection,’’ Karimazondo said.

But there is no doubting that after securing an opportunity to dance with the world’s best, with their qualification on Saturday, Nyamutsamba and his men deserve their place in the sun.

“At the end of the day, after such games and preparations and coming up with the result, we are so excited, the players did their best and we were rewarded. It shows that hard work brings results and success and knowing that we are among the top 24 countries in the world is just great. But I must say it was very difficult, especially on Day One where we didn’t put on some of our best performances but at the end of the day it was a combination of the right strategies and determination that got us through. Apart from training as a squad, the players also put in a lot in the gym,’’ Nyamutsamba said. Vice-captain Scottie Johns, who plays for local club Old Georgians, reckoned that qualification for the World Cup could be a game-changer for their careers as players. Good things for the future ahead and this qualification has given us the foundation for the future and we are so excited about it. It was not easy in Uganda because everyone has improved and the quality of the rugby that was out there was high so we had to dig deep and we won our games because of heart,’’ Johns said.

Sports Commission acting director-general Joseph Muchechetere also celebrated the Cheetahs’ success.

“The Sport and Recreation Commission has received the news of the Zambezi Cheetahs qualification to the Sevens World Cup set to be held in San Francisco next year with much joy and excitement. This is indeed a milestone in the history of our rugby and it further bolsters our quest to be recognised as a rugby playing nation of note. The qualification of the Zambezi Cheetahs was not an easy task, they went through rigorous preparation and extremely demanding competition, as the terrain was rugged and strewn with highly competitive teams. As the Sports Regulatory and Promotion body we are proud and happy that our players were able to hold their own against other competitors. We also appeal to the corporate world and other related bodies to also pull their weight behind the preparations of the team’s participation in the World Cup,’’ he said.

Zambezi Cheetahs squad: Biselele Tshamala, Lucky Sithole, Tapiwa Tsomondo, Scotty Jones, Stephan Hunduza, Ngoni Chibuwe, Shingirai Hlanguyo, Njabulo Ndlovu, Hilton Mudariki(captain), Body Rouse, Mkhululi Ndlela, Nelson Madida.

Coach: Gilbert Nyamutsamba

Team manager: Donald Mangenje