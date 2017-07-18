CBZ to unveil 3 500 stands in Marondera, Byo

CBZ Holdings is set to unveil 3 470 stands in Marondera and Bulawayo after successfully handing over 1309 stands to Victoria Falls residents last week.

The Victoria Falls project was quickly sold out due to flexible terms which allowed most informally employed clients to buy serviced stands.

The same format will be applied in Marondera and Bulawayo. CBZ chief exectutive Mr Never Nyemudzo told The Property Guide that the company remained committed to help low income earners get their preferred properties.

“The success we have had from this (Victoria Falls) project has given us more confidence to pursue more housing projects across the country.

“We are even more determined to support the Government’s drive to put a roof above every citizen’s head. In this regard, I am pleased to inform you that we will soon be ground-breaking for 2 800 high density stands in Marondera and another 670 medium density stands in Bulawayo.”

Mr Nyemudzo highlighted that to ensure that customers get the best of both worlds, the company created the CBZ Cash Plus Savings Account.

“Through this account, our customers can make secure, interest earning and dedicated savings towards the purchase of their desired assets, including stands and houses.

“The beauty of this product is that once the savings reach a pre-agreed threshold, the customer can utilise the savings as a deposit towards the purchase of their preferred stand or property and access a mortgage from the bank to finance the balance of the purchase price.

“I, therefore, take this opportunity to implore our valued customers in Marondera and Bulawayo to take advantage of these products and start saving towards the purchase of their preferred stands from our upcoming projects.”

The group will continue to engage the Government in search for more land to deliver the national goal of building 313 368 housing units by 2018.