CAPS sweat over Mushure

Sports Reporter

PREMIERSHIP kings CAPS United were last night still making frantic efforts to complete the signings of defender Ocean Mushure and midfielders Brett Amidu, Malvin Gaki and Xolisani Ncube ahead of the Champions League registration deadline on Saturday.

CAPS United would need to submit their squad list to the Confederation of African Football ahead of the CAF deadline this Saturday.

The champions first dealt with contracts of their current players and retained 23 from the side that won the title.

But following recommendations from coach Lloyd Chitembwe, CAPS United have been on the market to look for additions to boost their selection base for the African Safari.

CAPS United have since last month been chasing after the signature of gifted midfielder Amidu from Dynamos along with DeMbare left back Mushure.

They have also set their sights on speedy Triangle winger Gaki who began his career with DC Academy and Bulawayo City skipper Ncube.

CAPS United’s participation in the Champions League has forced them to be one of the first clubs to be active on the transfer market.

Amidu’s manager George Deda confirmed last night CAPS United had approached him over the player, but was still considering their offer.

“We have been talking to them and we still have an offer from CAPS United,’’ Deda said.

Deda also revealed that FC Platinum were chasing after the same player while Dynamos are seeking to retain the midfielder.

Veteran defender Mushure, who has vast experience in the African Safari with DeMbare, has his contract with the Glamour Boys expiring at the end of this month, but has not settled on his future.

“I am still to decide (on where to go). They (CAPS United) have approached me,’’ said Mushure who was reluctant to discuss much about his next move.

The 31-year-old defender is understood to have agreed a deal in principle with the Green Machine and highly likely to be part of the list that would be submitted to CAF today.

The deal for winger Gaki was also set to be concluded with CAPS United executive in talks with Dickson Choto, who has the rights to the player.

CAPS United, who have retained their two goalkeepers — Edmore Sibanda and Jorum Muchambo — are looking at having their third goalkeeper coming from sister club Gunners.

The champions are expecting to register 28 players for the Champions League.

CAPS United have been drawn against Lesotho side Lioli in the preliminary round and will meet DRC giants TP Mazembe, who have a bye in the first round if they see off the challenge of the Maseru side.