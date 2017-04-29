Cancer cases on the rise

Tatenda Charamba Herald Reporter—

Cancer continues to be a threat with over 400 cases recorded annually since 2009, a trend that is worrying and needs urgent attention, a Cabinet minister has said. Officially opening Oncocare Cancer Treatment Centre in Harare on Thursday, Minister of Health and Child Care Dr David Parirenyatwa said cancer cases had been on the increase since 2009. “Zimbabwe cancer registry data tracks growth in the number of recorded cancer cases. Since 2009, cancer cases have doubled from 3 519 to 7 018 in 2014,” he said.

“During this period, no less than 400 cancer cases have been recorded each year; the trend is worrying and needs urgent response.”

Oncocare was established as a response to the new scourge of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which were escalating at a rapid rate. Various sub-specialties offered at the top-of-the-range centre include radiation treatment (2D, 3D, IMRT) and medical oncology (chemotherapy).

Dr Parirenyatwa said Oncocare was a relevant development in curbing the disease as anyone is able to access the services.

“Oncocare will treat the very rich, the not so rich and the indigent as it accepts all medical aid societies, including the ones for civil servants,” he said.

He also said there was no need for Zimbabweans to seek cancer treatment outside the country. Oncocare chief executive officer Mr Ben Deda said cancer was common in people living with HIV.