BREAKING: President Mugabe reshuffles Cabinet

President Mugabe has, in terms of Sections 100 (200) (c) and (d) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) reassigned 10 ministers and made eight new appointments in a cabinet reshuffle announced late on Monday. The re-assignments and appointments are with immediate effect.
Dr Ignatius Chombo is the new Finance and Economic Development minister while former Finance Minister Honourable Patrick Chinamasa has been moved to a new ministry titled the Cyber Security, Threat Detection and Mitigation portfolio.
The rest of the ministries have been announced as follows, through a press statement issued by Dr Misheck Sibanda the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet:
Hon. W. Mzembi, Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Hon. O.M. Mpofu, Minister of Home Affairs
Hon. S.S. Mumbengegwi, Minister of Macro-economic Planning and Investment Promotion
Hon. P. Zhuwao, Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare
Hon. S.K Moyo, Minister of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services.
Hon. S. Kasukuwere, Minister of Local Government, Rural development and National Housing
Hon. C.C Mushohwe, Minister of State in the President’s Office Responsible for National Scholarships.
Hon. M. Hlongwane, Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture.
NEW APPOINTMENTS
Hon. E Mbwembwe, Minister of Tourism, Environment and Hospitality Industry
Hon. Major General (Retired) H.M. Bonyongwe, Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.
Hon. C.N.G Mathema, Minister of Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Former Political Detainees and Restrictees
Hon. C. Mabuwa, Minister of Youth Development, Indigenization and Economic Employment.
Hon. Amb. Maboyi Ncube, Minister of State for Matabeleland South Province.
Hon. T.A. Mathuthu, Minister of State for Matabeleland North Province
Hon. W. Shamu, Minister of State for Mashonaland West Province
Hon. Dr .P Chimedza, Minister of State for Masvingo Province.