BREAKING: President Mugabe reshuffles Cabinet

President Mugabe has, in terms of Sections 100 (200) (c) and (d) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) reassigned 10 ministers and made eight new appointments in a cabinet reshuffle announced late on Monday. The re-assignments and appointments are with immediate effect.

Dr Ignatius Chombo is the new Finance and Economic Development minister while former Finance Minister Honourable Patrick Chinamasa has been moved to a new ministry titled the Cyber Security, Threat Detection and Mitigation portfolio.

The rest of the ministries have been announced as follows, through a press statement issued by Dr Misheck Sibanda the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet:

Hon. W. Mzembi, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Hon. O.M. Mpofu, Minister of Home Affairs

Hon. S.S. Mumbengegwi, Minister of Macro-economic Planning and Investment Promotion

Hon. P. Zhuwao, Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare

Hon. S.K Moyo, Minister of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services.

Hon. S. Kasukuwere, Minister of Local Government, Rural development and National Housing

Hon. C.C Mushohwe, Minister of State in the President’s Office Responsible for National Scholarships.

Hon. M. Hlongwane, Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture.

NEW APPOINTMENTS

Hon. E Mbwembwe, Minister of Tourism, Environment and Hospitality Industry

Hon. Major General (Retired) H.M. Bonyongwe, Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

Hon. C.N.G Mathema, Minister of Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Former Political Detainees and Restrictees

Hon. C. Mabuwa, Minister of Youth Development, Indigenization and Economic Employment.

Hon. Amb. Maboyi Ncube, Minister of State for Matabeleland South Province.

Hon. T.A. Mathuthu, Minister of State for Matabeleland North Province

Hon. W. Shamu, Minister of State for Mashonaland West Province

Hon. Dr .P Chimedza, Minister of State for Masvingo Province.