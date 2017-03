Sports Reporter

Ahmed Ahmed of Madagascar is the new Confederation of African Football president after defeating Cameroon’s Issa Hayatou by 34 votes to 20 ending the latter’s reign which began in 1988.

Zifa and Cosafa President Phillip Chiyangwa, who was Ahmed’s campaign manager, promised that victory was certain when he invited FIFA president Gianni Infantino to attend his birthday party in Harare in February.

Details to follow….