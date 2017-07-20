Birchenough man axes, burns three children

Ray Bande Mutare Bureau

A Birchenough Bridge man axed and burnt his three children, leaving two dead and the other severely injured in a gruesome domestic violence incident that has shaken the community.

Fashion Mupakati (42), who had just been released from prison after serving one-year-eight months for killing his girlfriend, murdered his children Trinity (5) and Trish (8), before setting the homestead on fire.

Tanaka (12) survived the attack, but suffered two deep head cuts and is admitted at Mutare Provincial Hospital.

Mupakati is on the run and police have since launched a manhunt.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa, confirmed the incident.

“We have launched a manhunt for Fashion Mupakati (42) in connection with the murder of his two children at Birchenough Bridge recently,” he said.

“Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts must inform the nearest police station.”

On the fateful day, the child who survived was saved by neighbours who attended the scene early.

Mupakati also set household property that included three fridges, a four-plate stove, a two-plate stove, a one-plate stove, a room divider, a PA system, sewing machine, one piece kitchen unit, three piece wardrobe, sofas, TV set and a radio on fire.

In an unrelated case, a Rusape man (20) allegedly fatally stabbed a fellow patron at Headlands Hotel following a dispute over a game of pool recently.

Luke Mupfumwa and his alleged fugitive accomplice stabbed the late Winchester Karichi (22) at Headlands Hotel, who later died upon admission at Harare Central Hospital.

The prosecutor, Mr Tafara Chawatama, told the court that witnesses saw Mupfumwa stabbing Karichi and police officers, who attended the scene recovered an Okapi knife from him upon his arrest.

“On June 19 at Headlands Hotel, Mupfumwa and his accomplice, who is still at large had a misunderstanding with Karichi over a game of pool,” he said.

“This resulted in a brawl whereby Mupfumwa pulled out an Okapi knife and stabbed Karichi once in the abdomen. Karichi was taken to Headlands Clinic where he was further referred to Harare Central Hospital. He died upon admission.”

Rusape provincial magistrate, Mr Shane Kubonera, did not ask Mupfumwa to plead.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court since he is facing a Third Schedule offence.