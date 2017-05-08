Better days coming: Pastor Chris

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Reporter

Visiting Christ Embassy founder Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has said challenges facing Zimbabwe will soon be a thing of the past, as the country’s leadership is on the right track with its turnaround strategies.

Addressing thousands of congregants at a “Worship and Communion” service at the National Sports Stadium in Harare last night, he said better days were coming for Zimbabweans.

Pastor Oyakhilome said people should be patient.

“Something special is about to happen in your country,” he said. “Zimbabwe is about to witness a new beginning. You only need to change direction and change strategies. That is what your leaders are doing now and you will be somewhere one day.”

Pastor Oyakhilome hailed Zimbabwe for being an educated nation, which managed to deal with its problems peacefully.

“You have a lot to be grateful in Zimbabwe,” he said. “Your nation is one of the most educated societies in Africa. It is an important legacy that needs to be maintained.”

He urged Zimbabweans to desist from violence.

“In spite of difficult times you have had, Zimbabwe remains a jewel of Africa,” said Pastor Oyakhilome. “This country is a young democracy and it needs time to mature.

“Your patience will be rewarded one day. Many Africans are taught to destroy their countries through violence. No one wants to listen to one another. As an educated nation, you must deal with your challenges in an educated manner.

“If someone disagrees with you, just make some time and listen. Do not insist that your way should always be the only one.”

Pastor Oyakhilome said “the big brothers” who were in the habit of punishing Zimbabwe for standing its ground on issues of sovereignty would soon stop.

“A nation like yours can be punished for talking too much, but you have got a long way,” he said. “You have experienced so much challenges, but one day those who are punishing you will punish you no more.”

The Pastor Oyakhilome praised Zimbabwe for freedom of worship.

“Whenever people have the right to preach the word of God and worship freely, there is hope,” he said.

His address was followed by a healing session that saw some people claiming they were paralysed, but were now able to walk.

This was the Nigerian-based pastor’s maiden visit to Zimbabwe, and before that he had visited South Africa only in the region.

Pastor Oyakhilome first talked about his coming to Zimbabwe last year in South Africa, when he held an all-night vigil termed the “Night of Bliss” at the Johannesburg FNB Stadium.

At the National Sports Stadium, journalists had a tough time covering the event, as church officials imposed strict rules like compelling photographers to take pictures at least 100 metres away from the stage. Some journalists were chucked out of the stadium by security personnel after protesting against the manner they were being treated.

It took more than two hours before journalists from The Herald and The Sunday Mail were allowed into the stadium to cover the event.