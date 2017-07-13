Bambo justifies selecting son

Sports Reporter

YOUNG Warriors coach Moses Chunga says his teenage son Madalitso deserves a place in the squad which went into camp yesterday to prepare for the COSAFA Under-17 tournament which gets underway in Mauritius from July 21 to 30.

Chunga named his 16-year-old son in the enlarged squad of 30 players which will be trimmed down to 25 before the players leave.

And yesterday there were questions on whether the Prince Edward pupil deserved the call-up or was simply getting a helping hand from his father.

But Chunga said it was no big deal that his son is in the squad.

“He is just like any other player who has been called into the team. He is only 16 and still needs two years to prove himself.

“But make no mistake to compare him to the legendary Bambo. Everybody is unique in his own way and I don’t understand why there is always comparison between me and Peter Ndlovu.’’

He said he trains his son who plays either side of the midfield.

“We train together at home, but he is a bit shy.

“I don’t want to put him under pressure. But you find that when we are together people always ask him if he is going to be good as me.

“Very few sons of former successful footballers have made it, but I believe we must leave these youngsters to be what they can be,” said Chunga.

Chunga said the Under-17 squad will begin their training today after most of the players reported for camp at the ZIFA Village yesterday.

The team is a multi-racial with footballers from schools such as St George’s, Falcon College and Kyle College.