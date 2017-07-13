Bambo justifies selecting son

July 12, 2017
Sports Reporter
YOUNG Warriors coach Moses Chunga says his teenage son Madalitso deserves a place in the squad which went into camp yesterday to prepare for the COSAFA Under-17 tournament which gets underway in Mauritius from July 21 to 30.

Chunga named his 16-year-old son in the enlarged squad of 30 players which will be trimmed down to 25 before the players leave.

And yesterday there were questions on whether the Prince Edward pupil deserved the call-up or was simply getting a helping hand from his father.

But Chunga said it was no big deal that his son is in the squad.

“He is just like any other player who has been called into the team. He is only 16 and still needs two years to prove himself.

“But make no mistake to compare him to the legendary Bambo. Everybody is unique in his own way and I don’t understand why there is always comparison between me and Peter Ndlovu.’’

He said he trains his son who plays either side of the midfield.

“We train together at home, but he is a bit shy.

“I don’t want to put him under pressure. But you find that when we are together people always ask him if he is going to be good as me.

“Very few sons of former successful footballers have made it, but I believe we must leave these youngsters to be what they can be,” said Chunga.

Chunga said the Under-17 squad will begin their training today after most of the players reported for camp at the ZIFA Village yesterday.

The team is a multi-racial with footballers from schools such as St George’s, Falcon College and Kyle College.
  • ZVAZVIRI22

    Well done Bambo;We just pray he will even be better than you.Big shoes to fill in but Mwana ngaapinde muTeam;kundege variko wani vakuwasha;KuBoard ana Bona variko wani!Totongojaira;Trump mhuri yese is Running America;Saka haisi nyaya!

  • eliah

    Thank you legendary Bambo zvidobi zvako takambo nakidzwa nazvo from Lytton Rovers all the way to Dembare, those were the good old days.

  • Ray Mbada

    People need to assess the player first then start questioning his ability which I don’t think is the case here but just a way of informing the nation that Chunga included his son in the squad. As the most read and trusted press, I wish you inform the nation on a flat platform such that we remain in our balanced senses about the young boy whom I think is justifiably benefiting from his father’s legendary status.

  • Kc

    It’s cool let him expose his son to international football.He is under 17

  • Donald Trump

    They rewrite the rules as they go along these people. When we were coming up we were taught otherwise, it was shameful to be caught connected to nepotism but, like you say, it’s the order of the day now.
    Shame