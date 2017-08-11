AU calls for calm as Kenyans await final election results

ADDIS ABABA. — The African Union (AU) has urged political actors, parties and their supporters to exercise restraint in their pronouncements and refrain from all acts of violence while waiting for the completion of the tallying process.

According to a statement of the pan-African bloc Thursday, the Chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, congratulates the people of Kenya for the conduct of peaceful General Elections on August 8.

The polls in the East African nation were observed by an AU Election Observer Mission led by former President Thabo Mbeki of South Africa.

The Chairperson of the AU Commission has stressed that the massive participation of the Kenyan voters demonstrated their resolve to fulfill their democratic aspirations and consolidation of peace and the rule of law in their country.

Supporting the preliminary statement issued by the AU Observer Mission, he has urged the people of Kenya to maintain calm as they wait for the announcement of final results by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The Chairperson has also expressed deep concern over the immediate post-election day developments including the rejection of the results by some political actors and the outbreak of violence in some counties which have reportedly claimed some lives.

The Chairperson of the AU Commission visited Kenya ahead of the polls on July 18-20 this year, during which he called for peaceful and credible elections before, during and after the elections, recalled the statement.

The Chairperson of the AU Commission reiterated AU’s unequivocal commitment to supporting the government and people of Kenya to ensure a peaceful and credible conclusion of the electoral process, in line with the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance and other relevant African instruments.

He has urged the IEBC to conduct the tallying process in an effective and transparent manner within the legally stipulated timeframe and, where necessary, to engage in dialogue with political actors before the official announcement of results.

He has also urged the political actors, parties and their supporters to exercise restraint in their pronouncements and refrain from all acts of violence while awaiting the completion of the tallying process.

He has further urged the political actors and parties to abide by the electoral laws and, where disputes arise, to seek redress through peaceful and lawful channels.

He also urged the security agencies to continue to remain professional and respectful of human rights in the maintenance of law and order and to ensure that lives and properties are protected throughout the process.

He has urged the media to maintain balanced and conflict-sensitive coverage on the electoral process.

The Chairperson of the AU Commission is in contact with regional leaders and other members of the international community to ensure a coordinated and effective support to efforts aimed at preserving peace, security and stability in Kenya and upholding the principles of the rule of law and democracy, according to the statement.

He stands ready to take any initiative that may be called for by the circumstances to facilitate the peaceful conclusion of the electoral process, said the statement. - Xinhua