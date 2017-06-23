All set for Tanganda Marathon

Ray Bande in MUTARE

MORE than 1 500 athletes, including most of the country’s best long distance runners, are expected to descend on Mutare for this years’ edition of the Tanganda Tea half marathon on Sunday.

The Tanganda Tea half marathon has, since its inception, attracted the country’s top athletes with such illustrious runners like Abel Chimukoko and Elijah Mutandiro having participated in it before. Tanganda Tea half marathon started in the late ‘80s and took a sabbatical and came back in 2012 .

Preparations for the half marathon got underway last month. Manicaland Athletics Board chairman Joshua “Zesa’ Matume confirmed that preparations were almost complete and called on clubs and schools to send athletes to the event.

“The race is on Sunday and preparations are at an advanced stage as we speak. We are actually expecting more then 1 500 athletes for the event. “We are inviting all clubs, primary schools and secondary schools to send their athletes since we are going to have races for all age groups. ‘’We are going to have a 2km race for Under 14s hence primary schools will have a chance to showcase their talented athletes.

“Secondary schools can also field their athletes in the 5.25km by 4 relay competition. Some athletes from secondary schools as well as clubs can also take part in the 21km main event. “

‘’In short, it promises to be quite an exciting event this year and we applaud the sponsors for increasing the package after a successful event last year,’ said Matume.

Apart from the main half marathon race, participants will also compete in the 5.25km X 4 relay race as well as the 10km fun run that is meant for all interested athletes who might not be fit for the 21km half marathon.

The half marathon will see athletes starting the race at the Tanganda Tea Company premises, run along Park Road to Morningside and then turn at a roundabout near Mutare Boys High to Dominic Convent.

From Dominic Convent, participants then race along Rekayi Tangwena to Fairbridge Filling Station into Magamba Drive and then connect with the Aerodrome Road on their way to the winning point at Mutare Sports Club.