Agric mechanisation the way to go

Conrad Mwanawashe Bumper Harvest

The rains are certainly upon Zimbabwe. National dam level average has risen to about 65 percent with some major dams 100 percent full. Barring other unforeseen circumstances, Zimbabwe is indeed poised for a Bumper Harvest. This marks a shift from last year’s El Nino induced drought which brought several challenges on the economy, Government and its people.

For instance, as a result of the El Nino induced drought, Government was last year forced to import over 700 000 metric tonnes of maize alone in addition to wheat and soya beans.

This was a huge cost on Government and forced the diversion of funds that could have been used for other social services or infrastructure development had the country had enough food stocks.

But, while there is celebration and ululation over the coming of the rains questions arise over whether the country is prepared enough to harness the water, exploit it during the dry period and ensure sustained food production.

Also, and critically, how prepared is the country in terms of the mechanisation of farming land for efficient exploitation of the resources available?

Mechanisation – the use of various sources of power and technological farm tools and equipment – has been identified by researchers as responsible for improved agricultural productivity.

Zimbabwe, a potential agricultural doyen, requires a comprehensive mechanisation programme for the vast arable land the country possesses.

Especially with Command Agriculture which aims to produce at least two million tonnes of maize this season, mechanisation, which enhances efficiency in the utilisation of land and inputs, will ensure improved yields.

In so far as mechanisation enhances cropping intensity, it would help increase productivity going forward.

A study carried out in India titled; Impact of Agricultural Mechanisation on Production, Productivity, Cropping Intensity Income Generation and Employment of Labour showed improved yields as a result of mechanisation.

The research, and supported by other different researchers, concluded that farm mechanisation enhances the production and productivity of different crops due to timeliness of operations, better quality of operations and precision in the application of the inputs.

It further gives reference to another survey which covered 815 farming households in 85 villages, and revealed that the increase was 72 per cent in the case of sorghum, and seven per cent in the case of cotton as compared to traditional bullock farms.

Mechanisation has a number of objectives and advantages including enhancing cropping intensity; productivity and production at reduced production costs.

Cropping intensity, defined as the number of times a crop is planted per year in a given agricultural area and as the ratio of effective crop area harvested to the physical area.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation says the cropping intensity may exceed 100 percent where more than one crop cycle is permitted each year on the same area.

With heavily mechanised agricultural land therefore, Zimbabwe could improve its cropping intensity and ensure exploitation of both the arable land and water resources pouring into our reservoirs dotted across the country. That way the nation can be assured of consistent supply of locally produced food products.

In terms of improving yield, mechanisation plays a key role as it improves efficient deployment of resources. Human or draught powered farming has potential of over use of resources in some aspects but mechanised systems are credited for efficient exploitation of resources such as inputs.

Time is of essence in any business particularly in farming as season cannot be determined by the farmer. Time management skills are as essential in the agriculture business and mechanisation can help farmers efficiently manage time for activities. Also it helps farmers meet timelines which are key.

Apart from helping with time management, mechanisation helps reduce costs of which labour is major. While common belief is that mechanisation will eventually lead to loss of employment for farm labourers, studies have shown the opposite.

Some studies have shown that with efficient deployment of resources, inputs and labour, more farming activities will be required which may absorb more workers.

Where yields improve, farming area size may be increased leading to more cultivation which may require more workers. Also, improved production may result in the growth of downstream industries, agro processing companies, packaging and other related industries all requiring labour.

According to a paper by FAO 2008 titled: Agricultural mechanisation in sub-Saharan Africa: time for a new look; mechanisation was found to be a solution to “seasonal shortages of labour and/or release labour in critical periods for other productive tasks”.

The paper argued that if labour was released for the production of other crops, “total farm output should increase; for non-farm activities, overall household income should increase”.

Furthermore it was argued that mechanisation “reduces the drudgery associated with farm work, especially for power intensive tasks such as tilling the land with a hand hoe. This is particularly important in tropical areas where high temperatures and humidity render farm work relying on human muscle power to be ergonomically quite difficult and arduous”.

But some organisations highlight the loss of employment in the farming community as technology is deployed.

But for a growing economy such as Zimbabwe which is currently heavy on Small to Medium Enterprises, mechanisation may help in growing local entrepreneurs in the manufacture of agricultural equipment.

Locally assembled irrigation equipment and other agricultural equipment could give rise not only to employment but to downstream industries. This is critical as it ensures economic growth in every aspect of the economy.

Although Government is in the process of receiving agricultural equipment through a facility from India, local manufacturers could be contracted to make the other implements.

The Command Agriculture concept could be extended to include contracting local manufacturers to produce equipment for the next phase of the initiative. This could help in the resuscitation of the manufacturing sector.

One critical factor why mechanisation is particularly important is that it sets Zimbabwe at the same level with other agro producers globally in terms of production quality and production capacity. This is key for the country top regain lost market share internationally.

Zimbabwe used to export a variety of products to Europe, Asia and the Americas ranging from horticulture, grain and beef products. At current production levels the country cannot consistently export but with mechanisation and improved production capacity Zimbabwe could reclaim its market share.

As such, the country should set up a mechanisation policy that could drive the deployment of technology countrywide. Government could engage financiers, locally and internationally, to facilitate production of agricultural implements locally.

It must be strategic, structured and well coordinated. In the same way Command Agriculture inputs are distributed and monitored, implements could be deployed, with particular emphasis on locally assembled implements.

That way Command Agriculture can kill two birds with one stone. Mechanisation is the way towards sustained Bumper Harvests.

