Adequate Sounds win Harare Chibuku Road to Fame

Arts Correspondent

Sungura group Adequate Sounds, led by Tendai Ngwazi, won the Harare provincial Chibuku Road to Fame competition held at Manake Bar in Ruwa on Saturday.

Ngwazi went home $1 000 richer ahead of Afro Jam who were on second position ($500) and the third-placed Naka Shuga ($300).

Several groups that include African Rhythm, True Bandy, Jesa Band, Great Compressors and Zvese Zvese participated at the event.

Ngwazi, who has won the competition for the second time at provincial level, said he was now ready for the finals.

“It is always good to win considering that I won again last year. This year we are aiming to top the competition at national level,” he said.

The final will be held on September 24 at the Glamis Arena.

Last year, Ngwazi’s Adequate Sounds were the first runner-up in the national competition.

Ngwazi’s brother, Mark, won the competition at national level in 2014 with another group.

After the competition he went on to form his group that released a song “Zvandigumbura” last year.

Sungura musician Alick Macheso who was the guest performer delivered a polished act.

His song “Gungwa” is proving to be an all time hit as it was requested more than twice at the event.

The competition saw various people winning prizes in Delta Beverages’ Take Two Promotion.

Chibuku Road to Fame has managed to bring unheralded talents into the limelight.

Several groups that won the competition have recorded their albums.

One of the outstanding previous winners of the competition is Romeo Gasa who has been consistent in releasing albums.