13 contestants for Mr Ugly pageant

Yeukai Karengezeka-Chisepo Arts Correspondent

The pageant that celebrates the other side of “beauty”, Mr Ugly, has returned after a break, organisers have said. According to event organiser, David Machowa aka Apama, the pageant is set to take place on November 25 at a venue to be announced soon.

“We are busy with preparations right now for the finale set for next month but the venue is yet to be confirmed. We failed to host the event last year because of other serious commitments,” said Machowa. Though prizes are not yet known at least 13 contestants are expected to walk down the ramp.

“This year we have 13 people who will contest on the finale and we are still on working on what should be the grand prize. Those that are willing to partner with us you are welcome on board,” said Machowa. He added that this year they will focus more on shaping the models’ characters to avoid problems in the future with the winners.

“Over the past editions we were mainly looking at appearance, confidence, body structure and zeal but this time around will look closely at the character of the person too,” he said. This comes after 2015 winner Mison Sere complained to the media that he never got any corporate endorsement deals after winning.

“Sere recently complained to the media that he never got any other prospects but it was his fault. After winning he just disappeared, we would invite him to events but he would not show up. We never had problems with Masvinu (former winner) because he was available and we worked together well and he realised many opportunities during his reign,” said Machowa. The organisers are making efforts to host inaugural Mr Ugly Africa early next year in South Africa

“We are surely going to host the pageant in South Africa early next year. We are in talks with our other regional partners and so far eight countries have confirmed their participation. We will give you more details in due course,” he said.