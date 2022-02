Herald Reporter

Zupco has adjusted fares upwards with effect from today.

A distance of up to 20km sees buses charging $80 up from $50, while kombis will charge $100.

For a distance between 21km and 30km, buses are charging $100 from $80, while kombis go up $120. From 31km to 40km, the new fare is $120 for buses, up from $100.