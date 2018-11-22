Zupco eyes partial privatisation

Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe United Passenger Company Limited (Zupco) is aiming at partially privatising its company to raise capital to inject into the business, a Cabinet minister has said.

The company, which last realised profits in 2014, is also appealing to Government to have its debt of $16,1 million warehoused, while it works on recapitalisation and later pay off the debt.

This came out when Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Local Government, Public Works and National Housing chaired by Cde Miriam Chikukwa.