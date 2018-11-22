Zupco eyes partial privatisation

22 Nov, 2018 - 00:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Zupco eyes partial privatisation July Moyo

The Herald

Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter
The Zimbabwe United Passenger Company Limited (Zupco) is aiming at partially privatising its company to raise capital to inject into the business, a Cabinet minister has said.

The company, which last realised profits in 2014, is also appealing to Government to have its debt of $16,1 million warehoused, while it works on recapitalisation and later pay off the debt.

This came out when Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Local Government, Public Works and National Housing chaired by Cde Miriam Chikukwa.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting