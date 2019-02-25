ZRP recruitment policy reviewed

Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Friday said its recruitment policy had been amended with immediate effect with potential recruits now required to be aged between 18 and 22. The potential police recruits should also hold a minimum of five Ordinary Level passes including Mathematics, English Language and Science attained in not more than two sittings.

The measures are part of sweeping changes that ZRP is introducing to professionalise the organisation, which is also seeing massive staff restructuring, reconstitution and refocusing of functions.

In a statement, chief police spokesperson Commissioner Charity Charamba said in addition, the applicants should have a good background with no criminal record and should go through the whole police internal selection process.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is currently inundated with enquiries on recruitment and some false messages are even circulating on social media platforms purporting that the organisation will soon embark on a recruitment drive.

“The police wishes to advise members of the public that those who had conducted interviews and had been put on waiting list that the recruitment policy has been amended with immediate effect,” she said.

She said in light of this new recruitment policy, all police applicants on the waiting list had been dispensed with and will no longer be considered.