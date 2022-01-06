ZIMRA hunts for new Commissioner-General

Kudzaishe Muhamba Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has started hunting for a new Commissioner-General following the retirement of Mr Rameck Masaire who is set to leave at the end of this month.

In a statement, Zimra board chairperson, Dr Callisto Jokonya said Mr Masaire, leaves the organisation after having been in charge for a year as the acting Commissioner-General, the role he has been executing until his announcement of early retirement.

Dr Jokonya lauded him for reforming the organisation and his capabilities for having managed to surpass the net revenue targets for 2021 despite the disruptions caused by the Covid-19-induced lockdowns.

Meanwhile, Dr Moris Bekezela Mpofu is acting Commissioner-General until April 30, 2022.

The Zimra board chairperson said the incoming Commissioner-General must be able to provide strategic, proactive, and effective leadership for the authority’s operations.

“The applicant should have a comprehensive knowledge of Zimbabwe’s tax and customs systems and familiarity with the revenue laws, regulations, treaties and protocols administered by the authority,” he said.

Dr Jokonya also said the new Commissioner-General will also be required to broaden the revenue base as well as push for the automation of processes.

“Must possess the ability to establish, develop, and maintain strategic relationships, knowledge, sharing, partnerships and collaboration between Zimra and multi-lateral organisations such as AfDB, ATAF, IMF, WCO, World Bank and WTO and regional organisations such as SADC, COMESA, ESAMI and bi-lateral relations with major trading partners”.