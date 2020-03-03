Zimpapers sports journalists shine

WELL DONE . . . Charles Mushinga (left), the Deputy Editor of H-Metro, receives the inaugural Footballers Union of Zimbabwe Media Honorary Award on behalf of The Herald Senior Sports Editor, from Zororo Phumulani Funeral Plan chief executive, Edwin Anderson, at a function in Harare on Friday night

Sports Reporter

THE Zimpapers Group is celebrating after its sports journalists were honoured for their work at the weekend.

The Herald Senior Sports Editor received the inaugural Footballers Union of Zimbabwe Media Honorary Award at the organisation’s awards ceremony in Harare on Friday.

Zimbabwe international, Khama Billiat, was named the outstanding Zimbabwean footballer among those plying their trade in foreign leagues.

On the same day, four other Zimpapers journalists were honoured by the ZIFA Northern Region Division One League for outstanding reportage of the league.

Herald Sports Reporter, Tadious Manyepo, the Zimpapers Television Network duo of photographer Tawanda Bote and reporter Mukudzei Chingwere as well as H-Metro reporter Munashe Kusemwaenda all received awards for their outstanding coverage of the second-tier league.

ZIFA Northern Region Division One League board member, Sweeny Mushonga, said they had to include the media category after feeling that journalists also deserved recognition for their work.

“We value the media and this is the reason why we have decided to reward those who did an outstanding job during the 2019 season,” he said.

Manyepo, who has won accolades in road safety reporting in the past two years, said the recognition will spur him to do even better.