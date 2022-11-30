Zimpapers scribe shines at Environmental Awards 2022

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

DIVERSIFIED media house, Zimpapers’ scribes continue to make huge impact in societies as evidenced by the recognition given for their outstanding works.

In the latest development, the Herald’s Kariba bureau, Walter Nyamukondiwa yesterday scooped the best Gender and The Environment story gong at the Environmental Reporter Awards 2022.

The annual awards sponsored by Environment African and Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) was held last night in Harare.

Nyamukondiwa’s “Climate change batters women” and “Kapenta Decline Triggers Domestic Violence” stories, separated his works from the rest of the other entries.

The scribes also shined at the recently held ZUJ’s National Journalism Awards (NJAMA).