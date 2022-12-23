Zimpapers’ radio auditions overly subscribed

Star FM manager- Mr Leander Kaendero (left), Itayi Takaendesa, Star FM's senior presenter, Capitalk's Nyaradzo Makina and NyamiNyami FM - Mr Davis Mugadza (right) adjudicate during the auditions.

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

HUNDREDS of people drawn mainly from Mashonaland West province have converged in Chinhoyi where Zimpapers’ (1980) radio division is scouting for new talent.

The successful applicants are expected to work for the diversified media organisation’s radio station, Platinum FM which started off as NyamiNyami FM which goes live next year.

Passionate and talented persons are battling to showcase their skills in News and Sports Casting, News and Current Affairs and Radio presenting.

The radio station will be broadcasting from Chinhoyi where a studio is currently being set.

It is migrating from Kariba where it operated under the NyamiNyami FM banner.

Zimpapers (1980) was granted a frequency to expand to Chinhoyi under -102.3FM- by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ).