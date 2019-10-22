Zimpapers Cancer Power Walk expands

Herald Reporter

Zimpapers, the country’s largest diversified media group, will hold its annual Cancer Power Walk on November 9, in partnership with Island Hospice and Healthcare.

This year’s walk, which will be held in Kariba, Mutare, Bulawayo and Harare, is expected to be bigger and better.

Zimpapers group public relations and corporate affairs manager Ms Beatrice Tonhodzayi welcomed corporates that were interested in partnering Zimpapers in the campaign, whose objective was to raise awareness on the threat posed by cancer.

“Zimpapers Cancer Power Walk is back, hence we are calling upon corporates and individuals who would want to sponsor in cash or kind to make this event a success,” she said.

“Nothing is too little to fight cancer, we all have loved ones that have been affected. Your contribution will go a long way in assisting cancer patients.

“Those interested may contact Pauline Matanda on 0715 679 405 or Rudo Muchedzi on 0771773213. Email: [email protected] or [email protected]”

Ms Tonhodzayi said Zimpapers was keen on raising awareness around cancer and other non-communicable diseases (NCD) as they continued to pose serious challenges in the country.

“This comes following the realisation that many people still lack an appreciation of such diseases and we are constantly being told that early detection saves lives, but very few people are going for regular screenings,” she said.