Breaking News
BREAKING: Artwell Mandaza dies

BREAKING: Artwell Mandaza dies

Zimbabwe's athletics legend, Artwell Mandaza has died.

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Zimpapers Cancer Power Walk expands

22 Oct, 2019 - 00:10 0 Views
0 Comments
Zimpapers Cancer Power Walk expands Ms Tonhodzayi

The Herald

Herald Reporter

Zimpapers, the country’s largest diversified media group, will hold its annual Cancer Power Walk on November 9, in partnership with Island Hospice and Healthcare.

This year’s walk, which will be held in Kariba, Mutare, Bulawayo and Harare, is expected to be bigger and better.

Zimpapers group public relations and corporate affairs manager Ms Beatrice Tonhodzayi welcomed corporates that were interested in partnering Zimpapers in the campaign, whose objective was to raise awareness on the threat posed by cancer.

“Zimpapers Cancer Power Walk is back, hence we are calling upon corporates and individuals who would want to sponsor in cash or kind to make this event a success,” she said.

“Nothing is too little to fight cancer, we all have loved ones that have been affected. Your contribution will go a long way in assisting cancer patients.

“Those interested may contact Pauline Matanda on 0715 679 405 or Rudo Muchedzi on 0771773213. Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Ms Tonhodzayi said Zimpapers was keen on raising awareness around cancer and other non-communicable diseases (NCD) as they continued to pose serious challenges in the country.

“This comes following the realisation that many people still lack an appreciation of such diseases and we are constantly being told that early detection saves lives, but very few people are going for regular screenings,” she said.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting