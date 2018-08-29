Zimnat provides micro finance

Zimnat prides itself on being a provider of simple yet very necessary solutions to its clients. For instance, we believe that one of our client’s biggest values is education so we set out to ensure this need is met.

It is no secret that a good education has the power to make life better. Today’s society is investing more than ever in educating its families, eager for them to compete in the global workforce.

Zimnat recently refreshed its brand to reflect its new ethos that is based on a united financial group, backed and endorsed by Sanlam, and a new brand promise of “making life better”. The new brand talks of an organisation with access to world-class technical expertise, stability and security.

As such, Zimnat has become an all-encompassing financial group with expertise across the board, ranging from short-term insurance and life insurance to asset management and micro finance.

The Micro-finance division provides funding to civil servants and employees of corporates in the form of consumer loans that may be used to pay school fees, cover medical or emergency bills or pay for home improvements.

With Zimnat you are guaranteed an efficient turnaround time without any hassles, enabling you to obtain a loan just in time for the start of the term to avoid your child being turned away and losing precious learning time. With your authorisation, we can pay directly to the school account and avail the proof of payment.

Zimnat wants to ensure children start and finish their education in a fulfilling way. It wants to provide financial solutions for economically active entrepreneurs and employees, thus helping to drive development that improves the livelihoods of the country. Zimnat has a wide range of financial products to choose from. Our consumer loans stretch up to $5 000 at very lucrative interest rates. We recently launched a micro housing product for all those who are building.

Our housing loans stretch up to a tenure of three years, with a loan amount of up to $30 000. So not only can we facilitate your children’s education but we can also help you build easily. We also offer working capital loans for all those entrepreneurs with vibrant businesses. Do not struggle with your business. Instead diversify and grow your business as we also have additional capital packages for manufacturing or retail businesses. Zimnat is your one stop shop for all your financial solutions.

Praise Rundofa. For more details send an email to [email protected] or call us on -4-77582 /3 /5 /6