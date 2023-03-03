Zimborders hands over Beitbridge modernisation projects to Government

03 Mar, 2023 - 10:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Zimborders hands over Beitbridge modernisation projects to Government

The Herald

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

The Zimborders Consortium has handed over 220 housing units to Government as part of the US$300 million Beitbridge modernisation project.

The housing units are set to ease perennial accommodation challenges which have been faced by civil servants and Government agents deployed to the border.

 

Zimborders Consortium General Manager Mr Nqobile Ncube said the houses were part of their out of port projects.

Some of the out-of-port projects include the 11,4 mega litres water reservoir, a new fire station, a new sewer oxidation dam, and an animal plant and quarantine.

 

“This is a milestone project which we are handing over to the Government today, ” said Mr Ncube.

“We have completed this project three months ahead of schedule.”

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting