Zimbabwe @43: Congratulatory messages pour in

President Mnangagwa lights up the Independence Flame. — File picture

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

Congratulatory messages have started pouring in from all corners of the world as Zimbabwe celebrates its 43rd Independence Day.

The United States of America’s Secretary of State, Antony Blinken said the US was committed to standing with Zimbabwe.

“On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the Zimbabwean people as you celebrate the 43rd anniversary of your independence.

“The United States remains committed to standing with the people of Zimbabwe, as we have since your independence in 1980, to work together to promote democratic institutions, equitable economic growth, public health, and food security,” he said.

In its congratulatory message, Sadc said Zimbabwe was an important partner.

“Happy 43rd Independence Day to the Republic of Zimbabwe, a Member State of #SADC. We wish #Zimbabwe memorable celebrations & prosperity in the years ahead.”

The Russian Embassy in Zimbabwe said: “Happy 43rd independence day Zimbabwe.”

